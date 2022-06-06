Invercargill man who formed the Southland Rock N Roll Hall of Fame recognised in Queen's Birthday Honours

Neil McDermott has received a Queens Service Medal for services to music promotion and the community

Invercargill music enthusiast Neil McDermott is a self-professed “background boy” – the one who organises all behind the scenes goings-on.

But now he says he has been propelled to the front.

McDermott is to receive the Queen’s Service Medal for services to music promotion and the community in this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours.

But it’s not all about him, he says.

“It’s about the immense satisfaction I’ve had [throughout the years].”

He says his wife Susan has always been right behind him every step of the way, even though she has been a music and rugby widow for more than 50 years.

When McDermott was 18, he was managing Southland band 13th Hour, which was the supporting act for the Southland Cycling Association John Farnham Show in the 1960s, “when [Farnham] was 19 and a nervous teenager”, McDermott said.

Here he worked with the late Maaki Goodwillie, who McDermott names as his biggest supporter.

The pair also worked together from 1985 to 1989, when he was the entertainment convenor for the Makarewa Country Club, organising gigs for almost every weekend.

After that, in the 1990s, he began a campaign to have Southland artists who achieved national or international success to be publicly recognised in Invercargill. This resulted in the city council establishing a Walk of Fame outside the Civic Theatre in 2004.

But his initiatives didn’t stop there. His 2003 initiative to celebrate Southland musician Dave Kennedy resulted in the formation of the Southland Rock N Roll Hall of Fame – an event that occurred annually until 2017.

McDermott was the convenor and driving force behind the event, spending countless voluntary hours on organisation, promotion and negotiation.

He helped research the 2006 book 45 South: In Concert, which focused on Southland musicians. He also sourced funding and arranged a printing deal.

It was through this he became friendly with musician and fellow Queen’s Birthday honouree Chris Chilton.

“He’s the only guy who can compete with me in running an event,” McDermott said.

He and Goodwillie spent two days delivering the book to all Invercargill schools and the likes of professional businesses houses.

But music isn’t his only passion. For 15 years, McDermott volunteered with Rugby Southland as match day staff, team/game liaison worker.

“I’d be out in all sorts of weather, supporting the [Southland] Stags and getting teams on and off the field.”

In the 1970s he also co-wrote articles on Southland rugby.

Things on the music and sports scene quietened down for a time, but it wasn’t long before McDermott got itchy feet again.

He began supporting the Invercargill Public Library by donating more than 1800 music-focused books, and more recently he helped transition the library to a community hub, where he organised events.

“It’s the best thing I’ve ever done,” McDermott said.

He credits library workers Jill Harpur and Saniya Thompson with having allowed him to continue providing entertainment at the library and to give everyone access to a great popular music biography collection, he said.

McDermott received the Special Achievement Award at the Southland Entertainment Awards in 2006 and again in 2013.