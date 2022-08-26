Country music star Tami Neilson's guitar was broken and lost twice amid 'airmageddon' luggage woes

Country singer Tami Neilson packed this crown into her carry on luggage for her European and US tour.

Kiwi musician Tami Neilson has been the caught up in international travel chaos with her guitar being damaged and lost twice.

Dubbed ‘airmageddon’, shortages of ground handlers, contracted by airlines to provide baggage handling services have led to huge pile-ups of luggage at airports and long delays in retrieving missing bags.

Neilson has been back touring internationally after the Covid-19 pandemic forced travel and the entertainment industry to grind to a halt.

She posted on Instagram that she was so sick of airlines losing her luggage that she challenged herself to pack everything for her month-long tour of four countries into her carry-on case.

READ MORE:

* Country music sisterhood are doing it for themselves

* Kiwi country star Tami Neilson on why she felt 'crippled' by guilt and judgment

* Hands of Fame award "a big deal" to country singer Tami Neilson



Cases of missed and delayed luggage are skyrocketing as travellers deal with major disruptions at airports. UK, European, US and Canadian airports have been particularly hard hit, and New Zealand airports are feeling the flow-on effects.

A surge in passenger numbers following the lifting of Covid-related travel restrictions has left airlines, airports and airport ground handlers struggling to replace staff laid off during the pandemic.

Neilson, who has won Best Country Album gongs at the NZ Music Awards for her last four solo records, is touring Canada, Denmark, France, Netherlands and the United States.

“In the past month, @aircanada lost my guitar and I had to replace it, @qantas then lost the replacement, now @SingaporeAir has broken this 2nd replacement. Touring right now is a nightmare. This is what the artists you love are going through to try and perform shows,” she posted to Twitter.

She then posted a video on Instagram of her packing all her luggage into a standard sized check-in case and a duffel bag.

“My Mom used to have a rule when I was growing up in our 30 foot motorhome, touring with our family band: ‘If you buy anything, you have to be able to wear it or eat it’,” she said.

She managed to pack six dresses, gold boots, hair dryer, hair straighteners, underwear, two crowns, jandals and toiletries into the carry-on bags.

“Losing my luggage twice on my last tour means I need to rethink how I pack in the midst of the chaos that is this pandemic. I cannot believe I am going on tour for a month with just my carry-on luggage,” she said

The airlines insisted she had to check in her guitar, but it was damaged while in transit with Singapore Airlines.

Singapore Airlines apologised for the inconvenience caused to Neilson.

“Our team has reached out to Ms Neilson directly to offer our support in lodging a damaged luggage claim so that repairs can be undertaken,” said a spokesperson.

”We thank Ms Nielson for her feedback, which we will review and see how to better improve on the services rendered to our customers.”