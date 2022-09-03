Tim Finn on singing in te reo Māori: 'In the most profound sense, it brought me home'

Fran Kora is one of the five musicians recording their music in te reo Māori for the new TVNZ show Waiata / Anthems.

Musicians and songwriters pour themselves into the words they will then sing back to others. But what happens when you change those lyrics, translating them into te reo Māori? Does it change the meaning? Does it change the way they feel about their stories and themselves?

Waiata / Anthems tasks musicians to do exactly that, with the help of te ao Māori experts to guide them through the process, before rerecording the song in te reo.

The five artists explain the line that had the biggest impact on them during the translation process, and how performing their music in te reo Māori changed them - and their music.

KORA

Supplied Kora: “Te ao Māori has given the song enormous mana and changed how I approach music as a storyteller.”

KIA AROHATIA TĀTOU / ALL WE NEED

Written by Fran Kora

Times are hard for many families in today's society. But, taking a step back and remembering what is most important is what Kia Arohatia Tātou is all about.

This translation has been a life-changing experience. Te ao Māori has given the song enormous mana and changed how I approach music as a storyteller.

It can be a complicated process to create a song with a simple message; as creatives, it is natural to want to "add more". By translating a story such as this into te reo Māori we find "more" in the depth and complexity of the kupu (words), driving a strong message home; that's the artistry of the Māori language.

When we usually hear "Kia ora", it means, "Hey, how's it going?" In this context, however, "ora" is wellbeing. It's life. The lyrics: "Me whai me whiwhi … Kia ora", means you need to seek out and be in a position to receive so that you can be well.

You can hear the struggles of every day in this waiata. But also hope, the sanctuary of coming back to love, back to simple things, the love of whānau.

I hope this waiata reminds people that love will always change how people see the world and each other. "Kia ora!"

TIM FINN

Supplied Tim Finn: “The whole experience of translating the waiata was profound and enriching.”

ONO MARAMA TAKEREHĀIA / SIX MONTHS IN A LEAKY BOAT

"When I was a young boy, I wanted to sail ‘round the world."

“Huri taiawhio te ao, i nga ngaru tuatea.”

I could have just as quickly picked any other line from the waiata, but I chose these two for significant intentions.

The whole experience of translating the waiata was profound and enriching. I loved learning te reo Māori words as sounds. They are pleasurable to sing and scan so well with the opening tune; they do roll off the tongue.

It was a beginning for my translator Hana and me. It's always exciting to start a new creative endeavour, especially when it gathers momentum quickly and has its life force.

The two lines take me back to growing up in Te Awamutu where I swore an oath with my best friend. We promised we would sail around the world together. We were only 6 or 7 years old but deadly serious.

Over the last few years, I've had songs translated into Tahitian, French and Spanish. Working with te reo Māori, however, was something else. In the most profound sense, it brought me home. Having sung "Aotearoa" the pakeha way in 1982, it was particularly satisfying to sing it afresh with the correct pronunciation, with four fantastic wahine Māori as my guides.

MIKEY DAM

Supplied Mikey Dam: “I hope listeners can share in the peace this waiata gave me in its creation.”

WHIRINAKI MAI / SOMEBODY

Somebody is an open conversation about my experiences losing someone I love to suicide.

What is it like to live with anxiety or depression? I wanted to be open and share my perspective. This song is meant to reach those who have lost someone this way and especially those currently dealing with anxiety and depression. Know you are not alone.

That was my first step, knowing I wasn't alone. It gave me the courage to reach out and learn from people who have come to the other side. Knowing this, I learned to be brave enough to give this courage to others.

My favourite line from this waiata is: “Whirinaki mai I te ao I te po e.” Which means: "You can lean on me, and I will be here for you, day and night". The saying Whirinaki also relates to Powhirinaki. In Māori, Powhirinaki is a pillar that stands inside the kohanganui. It's the primary pillar of support that upholds the house/ whare.

Simply put, this song was a mirror for me to reflect and transmute heavy and dense emotions surrounding the things we all face in life.

I hope listeners can share in the peace this waiata gave me in its creation.

PAIGE

Supplied Paige: “It has given me a deeper connection to my own understanding of myself. “

TŌ AROHA

My waiata Tō Aroha is written by myself and Theia about my grandfather, who passed away a few months after my birth. My parents gave me my grandfather's name, Te Aroha, as my middle name. A great deal of who I am comes from him.

I feel a strong spiritual connection to him. He was the only member of my immediate whānau who was a musician. I've always believed my grandfather is my guardian angel and that he guides me in my musical journey. Because of my connection to him, I have always wanted to honour him at some point.

My favourite lyric from Tō Aroha is "mā tō Aroha au e arahi", which means "your love will lead me forwards". I also love the line "He tina ki ronga he tāmore ki raro ko koe tena" meaning "in order to flourish above one must be firmly rooted below, that is you, Grandad", which is a beautiful whakataukī (proverb).

Taking the journey to make this waiata and learning more about Te Aroha and my turangawaewae has been beautiful. It has given me a deeper connection to my own understanding of myself.

FLY MY PRETTIES

Supplied Barnaby Weir: “it feels like the doors are just opening to a new world for me.”

TŌ KĀTUA WHĀNAU / FAMILY TREE

Written by Barnaby Weir

Contributing to the Waiata / Anthems project has been particularly meaningful, a huge learning experience for my mother Judi and me, and is very close to my heart.

The original English version of Family Tree has many references to natural phenomena, such as roots, rain, dirt and birds - metaphors for different aspects of human life and emotions. The special thing about the te reo Māori translation of these elements is the Māori perspective gives a greater depth of meaning to the song and most of the lyrics. While we are just mentioning natural things in English, in the Māori version, these elements hold a more symbolic and spiritual gravitas.

I am still learning about the significance of the translation of the song and the different layers of meaning. Still, it feels like the doors are just opening to a new world for me. This process has been fascinating, with a new power added to the song's meaning and lyrics. In the process, a personal and emotional connection has been made to my own Māori heritage.

Waiata / Anthems streams on TVNZ+ from September 6.

