Dave Grohl breaks down during emotional Taylor Hawkins tribute

The Foo Fighters have played an emotional tribute to bandmate Taylor Hawkins.

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl sang through the tears during an emotional tribute concert for drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died in March.

The concert, held at Wembley Stadium in the UK, featured performances from Liam Gallagher, Them Crooked Vultures, Nile Rodgers, the Pretenders, Kesha and Supergrass, alongside the Foo Fighters.

Foo Fighters front man Dave Grohl struggles to keep singing during an emotional tribute to drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died in March.

It is the first time the Foos have played together since Hawkins died in March, hours before the band was supposed to start a world tour. Following his death, the band cancelled the tour and all other appearances.

The band opened with Times Like These, during which Grohl struggled to continue to sing at one point, visibly shaken and teary, as his voice cracked.

The concert was arranged in conjunction with Hawkins’ family, “to celebrate the life, music and love of their husband, father, brother and bandmate”.

Stuff Taylor Hawkins was drummer for the band since they came together in 1994.

The Foos went on to play several songs, including a song Grohl told the audience was Hawkin’s favourite Foo Fighter’s song, Aurora, and a duet on Helter Skelter with Sir Paul McCartney.

Opening the concert Grohl told the packed stadium that, “Taylor loved to jam and record with anybody and everybody”.

“This collection of friends and family and musicians, this is all brought together by him and we’re all connected here today by that one guy.”

The concert streamed live on MTV late Sunday, early Saturday morning. A second show, set for Los Angeles in late September, is tipped to feature performances from Wolfgang Van Halen, Rush, and the Pretenders and comedian Dave Chappelle.