It's all evolution: Shayne Carter on tour with classic Dimmer album

Shayne Carter is touring the Dimmer album I Believe You Are A Star, which was released 21 years ago.

It was late May 2001 when Dimmer’s debut album, I Believe You Are A Star, was released in New Zealand.

It left the New Zealand charts – dominated at the time by the likes of Hayley Westenra, Linkin Park and Dido – just as quickly as it arrived.

But 21 years later, the album will be performed “from go to whoa” at sellout shows around New Zealand this month.

“People really like that record. I really like it too, it is my favourite of all my records,” Dimmer frontman Shayne Carter said.

The nationwide tour, initially delayed by Covid restrictions, includes sold-out shows in Wellington on Thursday and Christchurch on Saturday, then three gigs at Auckland’s Hollywood (one of which has sold-out) later this month.

Ticket sales are also “reasonably respectable” for the show at Carter’s home town of Dunedin, where he will play the 1600-seat Regent Theatre for the first time on September 24.

Dunedin was where Carter formed the earliest incarnation of Dimmer following the demise of his previous band, Straitjacket Fits.

It was important for him to return home after his “American experience”, and to be surrounded by “some Dunedin musical staunchness”.

“That was sort of my identity and where I came from, and I had sort of been traversing around the world and surrounded by capitalistic Americans ... and bullying Australians.

“I wanted to try something different from the whole Straitjacket thing.”

The southern city was where Carter penned two Dimmer fan favourites – Crystalator, and Dawns Coming In – which “set the blueprint for aspects of I Believe You Are A Star”.

That included penning early versions of songs that ended up on the debut album, including Seed and the title track I Believe You Are A Star. The album was fleshed out later in Auckland.

Carter recalled being criticised after the album’s release, with detractors labelling it “funky” and saying it was far removed from the guitar sound of Straitjacket Fits.

“There is always going to be someone complaining,” he said.

Looking back at a music career that began with his high school band Bored Games in the late 1970s, it was clear to Carter that I Believe You Are A Star was his best work.

“I would love to have a perfect back catalogue, but then I take solace in the fact the greatest geniuses of music don’t have perfect back catalogues.

Carter performs at Port Chalmers, near Dunedin.

“You risk failure if you try stuff, I have always tried to be adventurous or to try different tangents in what I do.

“The easiest thing to do is to plough the familiar furrow ... I see it all the time with artists that as they get older, the most important thing to them is maintaining their position of success, and that becomes their main motivation.”

Carter never wanted to make music that was imitative as “why copy something else when there is already a better version of you out there”.

“Holding onto a purity of vision, even if you fail, that’s your battle as an artist.”

He noted the album’s drummer, Gary Sullivan, recently said I Believe You Are A Star didn’t “smell like 2001”.

Some songs on the album – including Pendulum, Sad Guy, Evolution, Smoke, and Under the Light – have never been played live before.

Carter was looking forward to performing the album from start to finish.

“It is actually quite hard as two of the most difficult songs to play are the first two,” he said.

“We’ve made it difficult for ourselves, but no-one says it is going to be easy, did they?”

Carter will also be performing with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra (NZSO) in the Christchurch Town Hall on Saturday, October 8, and the Dunedin Town Hall a week later.