Ed Sheeran cancels first Wellington show citing 'ongoing uncertainties'

Global superstar Ed Sheeran is to tour Auckland and Wellington in 2023.

Ed Sheeran’s first show of his New Zealand tour next year has been cancelled.

The show was scheduled to be played at Wellington’s Sky Stadium on February 1, kick-starting Sheeran’s + - = ÷ x Tour (pronounced The Mathematics Tour).

After the tour was announced in March this year, two more shows were added in Auckland and Wellington in June, including the February 1 show.

However, on Ticketek’s website, Frontier Touring stated it was cancelled due to “ongoing uncertainties”.

READ MORE:

* Ed Sheeran welcomed to NZ with pōwhiri at Mt Smart Stadium

* Ed Sheeran's record-breaking Australasian tour hits one million ticket sales

* Kylie Price's campaign to play for Ed Sheeran gets set in ink



“Frontier Touring regret to advise that due to ongoing uncertainties affecting a number of different variables with global touring, the first show of the New Zealand leg of Ed Sheeran’s + - = ÷ x Tour scheduled for Wednesday 1 February at Sky Stadium, is no longer going ahead as planned.”

The remaining shows, including the sold-out show in Wellington on February 2, as well as Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth would not be affected, it said.

”The decision is not one that has been made lightly,” Frontier Touring said.

”We have emailed ticket holders with further information.”

Tickets purchased online by credit or debit card would be refunded in full by Ticketek.

The tour would be the first since Sheeran’s Divide Tour in 2018, which saw more than a million tickets sold across New Zealand and Australia, breaking records for the biggest selling tour.

He received a pōwhiri in Auckland, had scones with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, and was believed to have gone to Masterton to hang out with Sir Peter Jackson.

Sheeran also played three dates at the Forysth Barr Stadium in Dunedin in March 2018, and even had a mural unveiled of his likeness in Dunedin’s Bath Street.