Sky's the limit for young band set to take off at Rockquest finals

Bright Sky are a band of young students from Wellington High, Scots College, Wellington East Girls College and Rongotai College who will travel to Auckland to perform in the finals of this year's Smokefree Rockquest.

Members of teen band Bright Sky first performed together when they were only 8 years old.

Five years on, the Wellington band is winging its way to the finals of this year's Smokefree Rockquest in Auckland, where the musicians will be among the youngest.

“It means a lot to us, especially considering a lot of the bands are year 13s or year 12s, and we’re made up of year 9 through to 11,” lead singer Jessie John​ said.

The top 10 acts from nearly 750 entrants will compete at Q Theatre on Saturday night for a grand prize of $10,000 and a professionally made recording and music video.

READ MORE:

* Nelson students make top three in biggest Bandquest yet

* Rockquest founders recognised for their contributions to music

* Eclectic Vibes to mix funk, rock and reggae in Rockquest bid



Bright Sky’s 13-year-old guitar player Ridley Sheehan​ said the band wasn’t intimidated by the older musicians in the competition.

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff The members of Bright Sky come together for one last rehearsal before they fly to Auckland to compete in the final of the 2022 Smokefree Rockquest on Saturday.

“They’ve got good talent, but I think we’re up to their level,” he said.

The band is made up of Sheehan and John, both 14, alongside Edward Holben​, 13, (keyboards, saxophone), Liam Struthers​, 13, (drums) and Luka Scott​, 15, (bass).

Originally formed at Worser Bay School, Bright Sky’s members are now spread across four high schools in the region.

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff Lead singer Jessie John says Rockquest is a “super cool” chance for young bands to make themselves heard.

“We’re still close, we practice over the weekends in our time. We’re used to it but we’d be better if we went to the same school,” Sheehan said.

Sheehan has music in his blood. The son of composer Rhian Sheehan and Rhombus collaborator, singer and songwriter Raashi Sheehan, he has probably spent more time in a recording studio than many musicians do in their entire career. But that doesn’t mean the young player hasn’t put in the hard yards.

A recent YouTube clip of Sheehan’s cover of the Top Gun Anthem, replete with stinging pinch harmonics, whammy bar dives and two-handed tapping, amassed more than 48,000 views.

He describes the band’s sound as “indie pop rock”. In Bright Sky’s Rockquest entry clip he layers chiming, echo drenched guitar tones over the band’s nimble rhythm section.

“I do like 80s music. I like Edge from U2 and Andy Summers [The Police].”

The band held a fundraising gig at Double Vision Brewery on September 11, raising nearly $1600 to cover their travel costs.

“All the adults drank the beer and we got some money for every pilsner. Double Vision helped out too and that just about covered it,” Sheehan said.

Juan Zarama Perini Ridley Sheehan’s YouTube clip of his cover of Top Gun Anthem has amassed more than 48,000 views.

This year the Smokefree Rockquest celebrates 35 years of showcasing young musicians and original music on stage.

The annual competition has become a focal point for aspiring kiwi acts and a first glance at the stars of tomorrow.

Artists such as Anika Moa, Bic Runga, Evermore, Kimbra, Nadia Reid and Aldous Harding, Marlon Williams, Jesse Sheehan, and Georgia and Caleb Nott from duo Broods have all competed in the competition.

Matt Lawrey Rockquest co-founder Glenn Common says he’s thrilled to have this year’s competition back onstage after two years of online entries during the pandemic. (File photo)

Rockquest co-founder, Glenn Common said he was thrilled to have the event back on stage after two years of online entries during the pandemic.

“That magic that happens when you get young performers in front of a large audience. That’s what it’s all about,” he said.

Jessie John said the competition was a “super cool” chance to be on stage in front of a big crowd and “make yourself heard”.

“It lifts the band. Everybody kind of locks together and when they’re feeling it, it just makes it ten times better,” John said.