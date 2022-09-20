Ed Sheeran ticket holders seeing red after Wellington show cancellation

The decision to cancel Ed Sheeran’s February 1 concert in Wellington has some ticket holders seeing red. (File photo)

Limited opportunity to rebook tickets means the cancellation of Ed Sheeran’s Wellington show on February 1 is likely to be more than a small bump in concert goers’ plans.

The show was scheduled to be played at Wellington’s Sky Stadium on February 1, kick-starting Sheeran’s + - = ÷ x Tour (pronounced The Mathematics Tour). After the tour was announced in March this year, two more shows were added in Auckland and Wellington in June, including the February 1 show.

However, on Ticketek’s website, promoter Frontier Touring stated it was cancelled due to “ongoing uncertainties”.

An email sent on September 19 told fans they would be able to purchase from “a limited pool of reserved tickets” to Sheeran’s show the next night or receive a 50% discount to the February 11 concert at Eden Park, Auckland.

Kāpiti District councillor Gwynn Compton took to social media to express his dismay at the decision to can the You Need Me, I Don’t Need You singer’s gig.

“Sorry, but you’ve got to be kidding me? What an absolute load of crap. Useless,” Compton wrote.

Compton said he wouldn’t be taking up the offer for tickets the next night because his original tickets were close to the front stage and it would be difficult to find accommodation for the night.

"It's not comparable to the experience that you were originally going for," he said.

Richmond resident, Cathy, said the cancellation left “a very bad taste in our mouths”. She and her husband had booked tickets to Sheeran’s February 1 show, after they missed out during his last tour in 2018.

“I’m not usually one to make a fuss but [the cancellation] doesn’t seem to be a genuine reason,” she said, and questioned why only the one night had been cancelled.

“We were so looking forward to seeing him.”

Cathy, who did not want her last name used, said her leave, accommodation and ferry tickets had been booked, as well as her pet’s accommodation, while they planned to be away for two nights.

Prices for accommodation on the alternative show dates were “through the roof” and she had specifically paid extra to have good seats, which she doubted she would be able to get for the other shows.

“It puts you off going again.”

Sky Stadium chief executive Shane Harmon said he would learn more about the quantity of tickets due to become available when they went on sale at 1pm on September 27.

“It’s disappointing, but it’s out of our hands,” Harmon said.

“We still have the original show and it will probably be the largest show we've ever had in Wellington, so we’re looking forward to that.”

Ticket holders will have to front up additional funds to repurchase tickets, with refunds set to take up to 30 days, although Ticketek said “the majority” of refunds should be processed with seven days.

Frontier Touring in the announcement said the decision “is not one that has been made lightly”. It has been approached for further comment.

The remaining shows, including the sold-out show in Wellington on February 2, as well as Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth would not be affected, Frontier said.

Sheeran sold more than a million tickets across Australia and New Zealand for his March 2018 tour, breaking the previous record of 950,000 tickets, previously held by Dire Straits during the band's 1986 Brothers in Arms tour.

He played six shows in Auckland and Dunedin.

*CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story said the limited ticket release to rebook was today (September 20). It is September 27. (Amended 2.05pm, September 20, 2022)