Let him entertain you: Robbie Williams to headline Mission Concert next year

Robbie Williams is set to perform at the Mission Estate winery in Hawke’s Bay next year, his only New Zealand appearance.

The Let Me Entertain You hitmaker will headline the Mission Concert as it marks 30 years of entertainment when it returns on November 11, 2023.

It will be his first time back in New Zealand since 2018, with Williams joining the list of other British rock stars and singers, including Sir Rod Stewart, Sir Elton John, Sting, Phil Collins who have performed at the vineyard.

Stewart had been set to perform at the venue in 2020 before it was twice rescheduled and eventually cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions.

READ MORE:

* Sir Rod Stewart 'absolutely gutted' to cancel 2022 New Zealand tour

* Rod Stewart to play Mission Estate winery later this year

* Phil Collins to play at Hawke's Bay Mission Concert in 2019

* Neil Diamond's Mission Estate concert sells out

* Avalanche city to open for Robbie Williams



The pop icon’s commitment was announced at a dinner held at the estate on Tuesday night.

The room of about 30 guests was sworn to secrecy until the morning, though the news was met with gasps of delight and applause.

Double doors were opened to reveal a poster of Williams’ latest album cover.

Leo Baron Robbie Williams is set to headline the 2023 Mission Estate Winery Concert.

Erskine said the mission had 30 years of “history” which helped make it attractive to international artists.

He said it was good to be back and that the event had grown to become one of the world's largest winery concerts.

Erskine expected it to be a sell-out concert with capacity for up to 25,000 people.

Williams said he was looking forward to the show, part of a world tour marking 25 years as a solo artist.

“Australasia is one of my favourite places in the world to tour; I feel so at home there and hugely appreciate the warm, loving welcome I always receive,” he said.

His new album ‘XXV’ released earlier this month, includes many of his number one hits such as ‘Eternity’, ‘Rock DJ’ and ‘Somethin’ Stupid’ which all reached the number one spot on New Zealand charts.

Mission Estate Winery The Mission Concert series has been running for 30 years, and returns after two years of disruptions due to Covid. (File photo)

Mission Concert producer James Erskine​, chairperson of Sports and Entertainment Limited, was overjoyed the concert was returning after a two-year-hiatus due to Covid, and with such an influential artist.

He said the concert was “deeply engrained” in the fabric of New Zealand’s entertainment calendar.

“Three decades is a huge milestone and has only been achieved by continuously delivering the best of the best. We’ve missed it as much as you have and can’t wait to see you in 2023.”

Leo Baron It will be Robbie Williams’ only New Zealand show.

Phil Hocquard​, chairperson of the Mission, added Williams was an artist that had been on their radar for many years.

“We are thrilled that the timing has worked out this time – his 25-year anniversary tour coincides with our 30 years. It was meant to be.”

The Mission Concert will be Williams’ only New Zealand performance.

Tickets for Mission Concert Club Members will go on sale 12pm next Tuesday, September 27. More information can be found online at www.missionconcert.co.nz