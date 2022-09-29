Former competitors join forces in winning music collaboration

Garin College student Zac Griffith and Waimea College student Maddison Connor won the solo-duo category of the Smokefreerockquest 2022 national finals in Auckland on Saturday.

They used to compete against each other at country music events.

Now high school students Zac Griffith and Maddison Connor have teamed up to make a winning pair with “something special”.

Griffith, 17, from Garin College and Connor, 14, from Waimea College, both in Richmond near Nelson, won the solo-duo category of this year’s Smokefreerockquest at the national finals on Saturday.

They were “over the moon” with the win, Griffith said at the event at Q Theatre in Tāmaki Makaurau (Auckland).

“All the bands are just incredible ... it's really nice to be around like-minded people that are just in it to have fun and make music.”

The duo came in the top two of 800 acts that entered the competition, with “Smoked Paprika” from Hillcrest High School in Waikato crowned the winning band.

Connor said she and Griffith used to compete in the under 13 age category at country music singing contests around the South Island, before entering the duet section together when they were 9 and 12 respectively.

“Zac started singing when he was nine, after watching the 'Walk The Line' Johnny Cash movie and deciding he wanted to be like him.

“I started singing onstage when I was two. My parents were in a covers band and music has always been a massive part of life in our family.

“The first time we sung together we won the Junior Overall Winner title at the 2017 competition held in Westport.”

Rockquest judge Jeff Newton (NZ On Air) said the duo stood out because of their overall package.

“The connection with their genre of music was undeniable, and the emotion that they portrayed really connected with the audience.”

The pair made it through three stages – the regional heat, “Top 30” selection, “Top 10” selection – to get to the Rockquest final where they performed two original songs, including a song about mental health, “I’ll wait for you”.

Singing together was something they both “loved to do”, Griffith said.

Country music first piqued his interest when he saw it being played at a little country music club in Tapawera, where he lived.

He was now looking forward to performing at the Tamworth Country Music Festival in Australia in January, which he won as part of his prize package at the NZ Gold Guitar Awards in Gore.

Being in the five-piece cover band “The Harmony Hunters” with Connor, her brother, dad and a friend, would keep them busy in the meantime, he said.

A Rockquest founder, Nelson-based Glenn Common, said the pair showcased the power that happened when two great musicians got together.

That was clear when they performed in the regionals heats at the Theatre Royal in Nelson, he said.

“It was notable then that these two working together had something special.”

Previous musical successes from Smokefreerockquest included Broods, Six60, Anika Moa, Phoenix Foundation, The Black Seeds, and Bic Runga.

There hadn’t been many winners in the country music genre, and Griffith and Connor were an “act to watch”, Common said.

Griffith hoped one day to perform on the Grand Ole Opry stage in Nashville, but wasn’t yet sure what to do when he finished school next year.

“I’m always going to be doing music and I want to be able to ... make a living off of music, but I’m not quite sure how to do it yet.”