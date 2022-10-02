Why is Jack White of The White Stripes insisting on only playing in Christchurch?

Jack White’s only New Zealand show is in Christchurch and why not? This current tour is taking him to some strange and exotic places.

Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines and the South Island are usually off the beaten track for touring bands.

The last of those stung, as the band that made White famous, the garage-rock duo the White Stripes, played in Auckland venues ranging from a primary school to pubs to Mt Smart Stadium but somehow never reached the south.

This time he insisted.

“Can I find it on a map?” White jokes, before launching into a hilarious story about watching Saturday Night Live at home with White Stripes tour manager John Baker, who happened to be from Auckland. There was a world news bit in the show but New Zealand was left off the map. Baker was incensed.

“He sprung off the chair, went over to my phone and called up NBC complaining. That’s how I knew how amazingly patriotic New Zealanders are about their country. I smile every time I think about it.”

Some might wonder if the Detroit-born and raised White felt an affinity for another ruined city, but he says Christchurch’s earthquakes were unknown to him.

When the White Stripes officially came to an end in 2011, White already had two more bands on the go – the Raconteurs and the Dead Weather. His first solo album was out a year later, and four more have followed.

Two appeared in 2022 after a burst of lockdown activity. Fear of the Dawn is an experimental rock album. Entering Heaven Alive is folkier.

Although White no longer lives in Detroit, the current tour started there. On opening night in April, White proposed to and married then girlfriend, singer Olivia Jean, on stage. She is his third wife after White Stripes drummer Meg White and model and singer Karen Elson, with whom he has two children.

White normally puts three or four White Stripes songs in the set. Depending on the night, audiences might get Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground, Hotel Yorba, The Hardest Button to Button and even the classic Seven Nation Army.

It’s not hard to balance the old and the new. As we speak, he is parked in front of the venue he is playing in Oklahoma City.

“I see about 25 Raconteurs T-shirts, 15 or 20 Dead Weather T-shirts, a dozen White Stripes T-shirts and a ton of Jack White T-shirts on people standing in line. If everybody had a White Stripes shirt on, I know my job would be to play nostalgic songs from this band I was in 20 years ago. But luckily for me, that’s not the case.

“Many of the shows this year have been teenagers moshing and crowd-surfing at the front. Hundreds of them. To be doing this 25 years in and connecting with the youth in that way, that’s impressive to me.”

Supplied/Stuff Fans of the White Stripes are guaranteed to hear some favourites.

There are role models, if you want to talk about longevity. Bob Dylan is an influence in many ways. Like Dylan, White is a student of music history, an archivist and collector. Like Dylan, White played tricks on the press, including a myth that he and Meg were brother and sister.

“He’s always been an inspiration,” White says of Dylan. “It’s nice to have him alive and well and still creating and performing in the world. That’s just an astounding thing.”

He muses on what will happen when, heaven forbid, Dylan is gone.

“Take country music. I live in Nashville. Loretta Lynn and Dolly Parton are the only ones left from the old guard. George Jones, Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash – they’re all gone.”

But once you are gone, you take on a different aura. This is White the collector talking.

The aura lasts “even if you become this obscure thing that only three people care about,” he says. “I have conversations with musicians and we’re talking about somebody who made a record in 1926 and there’s only two copies of this record in the world because nobody gave a damn about it in the first place, and here we are being inspired by it about 100 years later. It’s a beautiful thing, art.”

Dylan, Neil Young, Tom Waits and even Paul McCartney have all shown him you can keep going. The Rolling Stones prove you can play rock when old and not look ridiculous. He feels luckier in that he had more influences available to him.

“Bob Dylan didn’t listen to Deep Purple and Rage Against the Machine and the Cramps. There are other strange routes that we don’t know about yet.”

Those strange routes led to Fear of the Dawn, the first of White’s 2022 albums. He sounds genuinely pleased to hear it described as sounding like a lost classic from an unknown genre, or a detour music never took, like a missing link between Prince and heavy metal.

He felt he was pushing into uncomfortable places, “and trying to fight my way out, song by song, chord change by chord change. It made me a guitar player like I’ve never been before.”

It must sound intense live. Christchurch will know in November.

Staff photographer/Stuff Roger Shepherd, left, and Gary Cope in the Flying Nun office in Christchurch in the 1980s. White admires what they did.

There is another Christchurch connection. White owns a publishing company, Third Man Books, which is about to co-publish a history of Flying Nun Records by Canadian superfan Matthew Goody. White got a copy of the book, Needles and Plastic, a couple of weeks ago.

“It looks so cool. I can’t wait to devour it.”

He liked the Clean’s music in particular, but as a label owner he also admires the Flying Nun story.

“When you go through the trials and tribulations of an independent record label, you are immediately a champion of every other label. You know how hard it is.”

White has a label, a publishing company, some stores, a record pressing plant and is an active philanthropist. Why aren’t other musicians doing this much?

“They’re way better at video games than I am,” he jokes.

But seriously: “One of the weirder things about me is I owned my own upholstery business at 21, before I started touring. That’s not very normal. I had already learned how to combine art and commerce.

“I think there’s a part of me that might not be that good at show business but might be a good salesman of it. That used to be a bad word, but good business sense is crucial to trying to perform music and art. You have to be savvy in some ways. Maybe that upholstery shop is different about what I did.”

Jack White plays the Christchurch Town Hall on November 21.