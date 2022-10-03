Ticket holders arrive at show to find it has been cancelled

The late cancellation of the Dunedin concert of Postmodern Jukebox, which had previously been postponed, caught hundreds of ticket holders by surprise.

The musical collective was due to perform their first show of their New Zealand tour at the Dunedin Town Hall on Saturday, starting at 8pm.

While some ticket holders were notified of the cancellation “due to unforeseen circumstances” just hours before the show, others were not.

That included Dunedin man Kirk Hamilton, who spent more than $700 on four tickets to the concert, only to find a notice outside the town hall saying it was cancelled.

“It was an eerie feeling to go to the town hall, and not see anybody walking around.”

There were no official notices of the cancellation on the group’s Facebook page, or the town hall’s page until after the event.

“I still haven’t heard anything from the ticket company,” Hamilton said.

“I just want to get my money back.”

Another ticket holder wrote on Facebook that he had travelled from Blenheim (663km from Dunedin) for the concert, and was“gutted” by the late cancellation.

Other ticket holders only found the show was cancelled after receiving an email just hours before it was due to start.

While all ticket holders should receive an automatic refund, those spoken to by Stuff were yet to receive one.

That included Kirstyn Royce, he had travelled with her husband from Alexandra (190km from Dunedin) on Saturday, including kennelling their two dogs and booking accommodation.

The pair were notified about the cancellation while already in Dunedin.

They had spent $231 on two tickets back in July 2021, which was originally scheduled to be held in Dunedin in March this year, but the Australian and New Zealand tour was postponed.

Royce said it was disappointing they were not notified sooner about the cancellation, or given a specific reason.

“I would be a bit more understanding if we knew why.”

Postmodern Jukebox, which has been approached for comment, play Auckland on Monday night.