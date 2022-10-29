Six60 postpones Wellington concert as bad weather lashes capital

Six60 members Ji Fraser, Chris Mac, Eli Paewai, Matiu Walters and Marlon Gerbes in front of their new stage set, a replica of the Dunedin flat where the band formed.

Six60’s Wellington show at Sky Stadium on Saturday night has been postponed as the capital prepares for wet and windy conditions.

The postponement was announced at 5.30pm on Saturday, with the show now taking place on Sunday at the same time.

In a statement, the band said the show could not go ahead on Saturday due to “dangerously high wind gusts” but the weather was forecast to clear overnight.

“Safety is our number one priority and this is not a call we have made lightly, and we can't wait to bring you all a world-class show tomorrow night.

“All we can do is make it up to you tomorrow by putting on our best show possible, and giving you everything we've got.”

All tickets were valid for Sunday, while those unable to make the new date should contact Ticketek for refunds.

Earlier in the day, MetService meteorologist Ciaran Doolin said it would be wise to take something to stay dry when going to and from the show.

A strong wind watch had been issued for Wellington on Saturday from 10am to 3am and, further north, a heavy rain warning could see up to 120mm of rain accumulate in the Tararua Range between 7pm Saturday and 10am Sunday.

“The simple message for Wellington is it’s going to be wet and windy and rain is likely to become more persistent and winds will strengthen later in the day,” Doolin said.

The first acts were due to take the stage at Sky Stadium at about 4.45pm with the headliners scheduled for 9pm.

Six60 had spent the last couple of days in the capital, preparing for their upcoming six stadium tour of the country, after returning from shows in the United States, Canada, Germany and the United Kingdom this month.

HAMISH MCNEILLY/STUFF Kiwi band Six60 return to their former flat at 660 Castle St in Dunedin, as landlords. (Video first published July 2021).

If successful, the tour could see the group performing in front of over 200,000 fans by the time they play the final gig in Dunedin in March next year.

Six60 will debut their new stage set, a massive replica of the 660 Castle St flat in Dunedin where the band formed, during Saturday nights show.

Supplied Toni Watson aka Tones and I will play ahead of Six60's at Wellington's Sky Stadium on October 29. (File photo).

Bass player Chris Mac said the set, and the bands new album Castle St, were a nod to the group’s humble beginnings.

“It’s something that can’t help but humble you in a way and give you immense gratitude because it’s a huge, mammoth reminder right behind us of where we came from,” Mac said.

Six60 are being be supported by Niko Walters, Coterie, Supergroove and Tones and I in Wellington.