Dead Kennedys' drummer D H Peligro dead from accidental fall

The drummer of legendary US punk outfit Dead Kennedys​, D.H. Peligro​, has died following an accidental fall, according to posts to the band’s social media.

Peligro, whose real name was Darren Henley, was 63 years old.

According to posts on the band’s Instagram and Facebook, Peligro died at his Los Angeles home on October 28.

“Police on the scene stated that he died from trauma to the head caused by an accidental fall. We ask that you respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time. Thank you for your thoughts and words of comfort,” the post said.

Peligro was the band’s second drummer, taking over from founding member Ted (Bruce Slesinger​), who left in 1981 to become an architect.

Peligro played with the Kennedys till the band split in 1986, and returned when they reformed in 2001, playing with them live as recently as 2019. He played on 12 of the band’s albums.

During the band’s split, Peligro was briefly drummer for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, before drug and alcohol issues saw the band replace him with Chad Smith in 1988. He remained a close friend of the band, despite the firing, and they were instrumental in helping him get sober.

In an emotional Instagram post Red Hot Chili Pepper’s bass player Flea (Michael Peter Balzary) paid tribute to “my dear friend, my brother”.

“The first time I saw you play with the DK’s in ‘81 you blew my mind,” Flea wrote.

“The power, the soul, the recklessness. You became my beloved friend... you live forever in our hearts, you wild man, you bringer of joy, you giant hearted man. I will always honor you (sic). Rest In Peace and freedom from all that restrained you.”

An overtly political band, Dead Kennedys are most famous for their anthemic critiques of US culture and society with songs such as California Uber Alles, Nazi Punks F*** Off, Holiday in Cambodia, Moral Majority and MTV Get Off The Air.