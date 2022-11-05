Summer of fun for Queenstown Lakes after last year's $100m hole

The summer concert at Queenstown's Gibbston Valley Winery will return in 2023.

Queenstown’s events industry is gearing up for a bumper summer after last year’s Covid devastated season.

An estimated $100 million worth of events were canned in the region as the Omicron variant of Covid-19 arrived in New Zealand last summer.

They included Warbirds over Wānaka, the Wānaka A and P Show, the NZ Golf Open, Challenge Wānaka, the Motatapu, Queenstown Marathon, the Gibbston Greenstone Concert and New Year’s Eve fireworks celebrations in Queenstown and Wānaka.

All are now scheduled to return.

READ MORE:

* 'Desperate situation': Event cancellations leave a $100m hole in Queenstown Lakes economy

* Organisers 'devastated' for community after cancellation of Wānaka A&P Show

* 'Devastated': 102nd New Zealand Open cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions

* MIQ struggle sees popular Summer Concert Tour cancelled



Queenstown Lakes District mayor Glyn Lewers said the events not only supported accommodation, hospitality, retail and activity businesses, they were good for the mental wellbeing of locals.

“Things are happening, and we can go out and enjoy ourselves.”

Tourism Minister Stuart Nash says there is strong demand from overseas visitors wanting to come to New Zealand this summer.

Summit Events director Craig Gallagher said last year’s New Year’s Eve had been very strange without fireworks.

“The whole crowd just becomes electric in that few seconds between the lights going off and the fireworks at midnight,” he said.

Supplied/Waikato Times ZZ Top will headline the 2023 Summer Concert Tour in Taupō, Whitianga and Queenstown.

Greenstone Entertainment, which runs the popular Summer Concert Tour in Taupō, Whitianga and Queenstown, cancelled for the first time in 12 years in January, because of the difficulties of getting international artists through MIQ.

This year the concert returns with ZZ Top, Stone Temple Pilots, Pat Benatar and The Angels, on February 11.

Additionally, the event organisers have applied to hold two one-day events in Queenstown over summer for the next five years each with up to 25,000 people – an increase from 18,000.

Greenstone Entertainment general manager Dean Calvert said the increase in numbers would make it possible for the company to bring a big name such as Elton John or Robbie Williams in the future.

Leo Baron Robbie Williams is set to headline the 2023 Mission Estate Winery Concert, but a new resource consent could see him come to Queenstown in future.

“Previously we couldn't have contemplated it because we needed the bigger numbers to make it work.”

It would likely be 2024 before a second concert would happen.

Similar consents were also now in place in Taupo, he said.

“We have missed out of some big shows in the past because we didn’t have a consent in place.”

The cancellation of the 2022 concert was tremendous after hundreds of thousands of dollars were spent and more than a year of preparation was lost, he said.

“We had spent everything, put everything in place, negotiated deals then at the last minute the rug was pulled out from under our feet.

“But we’re not complaining. We just adjust it and get on with life.”

Supplied Fatboy Slim will play six shows across New Zealand in 2023.

The company was delighted to be back this year but still faced challenges such as the drop in the NZ dollar against US dollar and high demand globally for artists.

“There’s a whole lot of content out there, probably more than we’ve ever seen in one year. Everyone is back touring.”

While people were generally “more discerning” about which events they would go to, 13,500 had already booked for Queenstown show, he said.

Construction of the Gibbston Valley Resort across the road from the concert venue had opened up more useable ground for car parking and tidied up access routes, he said.

Other summer concerts taking place are Fatboy Slim on February 4, at Gibbston Valley Winery, and UB40, Jefferson Starship and Dragon on January 7, at a venue yet to be confirmed.

Unknown/Supplied Shapeshifter play at the Wanaka New Year's Festival, Rhythm & Alps

Trademark Live director Toby Burrows, who is promoting the UB40 concert, said the event industry was saturated this summer.

This mean a lot of choice for concert goers but a shortage of staff and infrastructure for organisers.

Three-day New Year’s Eve party Rhythm and Alps has escaped cancellations in the past and will host up to 10,000 people again this year near Wānaka, from December 29 to 31.

Kavinda Herath/ Stuff There was a record number of runners at the 2019 Queenstown Marathon, with 12,500 participants.

Returning sporting events include the Queenstown Marathon, which will be held on November 19. It typically attracts about 10,000 entrants, with an economic benefit to the region of $10m.

The NZ Golf Open returns in March 2023, after two years of cancellations.

Challenge Wānaka, which attracts over 2500 participants and 10,000 spectators, will take place on February 18 after being cancelled in 2022.

This year’s Motatapu cycling and running event was cancelled for the second time, devastating for new owners Craig Gallagher and Gemma Peskett​ who purchased the event in 2020.

Andy Peskett/Supplied Motatapu Events Ltd directors Craig Gallagher and Gemma Peskett bought the event in 2020 but have had to cancel to events since.

Peskett said it had been a tough couple of years, but the 2023 event, scheduled for March 4, was likely going to set a new record with about 4000 competitors.

“We still do have spaces but if people are considering their options they should sign up soon. We expect some events to sell out soon,” she said.

Other events returning to the region include Ripe – The Wānaka Wine and Food Festival, on March 18.

The Wānaka A&P Show was cancelled for the first time since WWII in March.

The annual show attracts about 45,000 people across two days to the region and is due to return from March 10 to March 11.

Dave Hallett/Stuff The Bretiling Fighters perform at Warbirds over Wānaka in 2004.

Warbirds Over Wanaka International Airshow is a biennial show which was cancelled in 2020 and 2022 due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The next show be held at Easter 2024.

The inaugural event of New Zealand’s first e-bike festival Cyclorama was able to take place at Labour weekend after being cancelled in 2021.

One event that has been cancelled is The Wild, a mountain race with three routes through the Otago backcountry, close to Arrowtown after organisers Fusion Events went into liquidation.

Company Dare2Sweat has applied for resource consent for a new 2000-person adventure race near Wānaka, but details remain confidential.