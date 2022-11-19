Taylor Swift slams Ticketmaster over botched concert tour sales

Taylor Swift has addressed the widely publicised problems with ticket sales for her upcoming tour, slamming Ticketmaster for its failure to handle the huge demand.

The singer posted a statement to her Instagram Stories early on Saturday morning (NZ time), following a botched presale for her US dates, which saw fans subjected to hours-long waits and repeated website glitches and crashes leaving many ticketless.

Ticketmaster then cancelled the public sale, citing "extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory".

While Swift didn’t refer to Ticketmaster by name in her statement, she made it clear the ticketing giant was the problem, saying it was “excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse”.

Evan Agostini/AP Taylor Swift has spoken out about Ticketmaster's handling of her upcoming tour, saying “it really pisses me off”.

She noted she and her team “had asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could.”

Swift continued: “It’s truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them.”

Of those who missed out, Swift said she hoped to “provide more opportunities for us to all get together and sing these songs”.

The 52-date Eras tour, Swift’s first since 2018, kicks off on March 17 in Glendale, Arizona, and wraps up with five shows in Los Angeles ending on August 9. International dates are still to be announced.

General admission prices ranged from US$49 (NZ$80) to $450, with VIP packages starting at $199 and reaching $899. Following the presale drama, tickets were being listed by resellers with asking prices up to $28,350.

The same day Swift made her comments, the New York Times reported the US Justice Department has opened an investigation into Live Nation Entertainment, the owner of Ticketmaster, to determine whether the company has abused its power over the multibillion-dollar live music industry.