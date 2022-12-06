NZTrio cellist Ashley Brown: 'Art is food for the soul'

Ashley Brown is the cellist in NZTrio, a group of three Kiwi musicians – a violinist, a pianist and a cellist. Brown started playing cello aged 5. At first it was just an after-school activity alongside sports. But after starting law at university he realised he wanted more music in his life, so he studied it at the University of Canterbury and then Yale.

Tell us about NZTrio’s 20th anniversary this year ...

Since starting NZTrio we’ve commissioned more than 50 new works. We’re aware of the privilege we enjoy in working alongside our compatriot composers and discovering their true motivations and intentions – something we can’t do with music written hundreds of years ago. And we love introducing audiences to the fascinating and often challenging sounds and shapes.

How did the group come together?

I was playing as principal cellist in Auckland Philharmonia and invited the concertmaster (violinist Justine Cormack) to play with my trio at the time. Later, an opportunity arose to play a concert in Wellington, and we invited pianist Sarah Watkins to join us. We clicked as a group. The concert was great fun and very well received, so we were all keen to do more together. After a small tour of New York, Los Angeles and London, we returned to an offer from the University of Auckland to be their ensemble in residence. That allowed us all to leave our other music jobs and turn our full attention to the trio.

supplied Ashley Brown is a cellist who’s been part of NZTrio for 20 years.

In what ways has the group changed since?

After the five-year contract with University of Auckland, we had the option to look for another residency at a different institution or freelance. We decided to make a go of it on our own, knowing full well that it would be a tough road, but it allowed us greater freedom and independence. What made it possible was the wonderful people we had around us for support.

supplied The current NZTrio group – pianist Somi Kim, violinist Amalia Hall and cellist Ashley Brown.

About five years ago Justine and later Sarah moved on to pursue other things. That left me to keep the trio going with support from manager Vanessa Zigliani and the board. For several years I was in the enviable position of being able to play the field, inviting an amazing roll call of top-class musicians to come in as guests. It was a fascinating time musically for the audience, and for me, as we all got to witness how the different combinations faired together, and how each had its own strengths and powers. For one of those concerts I invited violinist Amalia Hall and pianist Somi Kim to join me. That combination was phenomenal. We were all exhilarated and the audience loved it too. I asked them both to join me as permanent members in the trio, and they did.

Why is music important in the world we’re living in?

Music is a true communication direct to the soul. New music by Kiwis is an expression of relevance, of our identity. But even music from centuries ago speaks directly to the human condition, what we share as fellow humans. In trio music, with no words to determine the subject or the precise emotion, we are all given licence to see the direct relevance to our own experience of existence. This makes for true, deep understanding.

supplied NZTrio celebrated its 20th anniversary this year.

On top of that, in our modern society where entertainment is served up in a constant stream of banal snippets, and choice is overridden by algorithms, the live music experience becomes so much more important. We all get to sit in a room together without the distraction of devices, vice or conversation, and enjoy a communal journey through eclectic musical landscape. The audience, the musicians, the music all occupy the same time and space and connect everyone in an unspoken way. (Then we all pop out to the bar for some vice and conversation!)

Why should we be optimistic about the arts?

There’s so much unimportant stuff that always seems to demand our urgent attention and drains our soul. By contrast, art is food for the soul, and I have absolute faith that people will always remember that.