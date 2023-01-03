Rani Allan on the growth and benefits of music therapy

The demand for music therapists has shot up exponentially in recent years, so much so that there is not enough registered therapists to meet that demand. (Aired November 2022).

Maharani ‘Rani’ Allan is a music therapist who grew up in the Coromandel, moving to Wellington to study at Victoria University in 2007. She runs a small private practice called Music for Life with three other music therapists. They cater to young tamariki through to adults at the end of their life. “Music doesn’t stop being important at any stage of life,” Allan says.

Why is music therapy so effective?

Can you remember a time when you were experiencing big feelings but unable to say why? Have you ever heard a song come on the radio that made you instantly happy and want to dance, or sad and want to cry? Maybe something great just happened in your life, or your boyfriend dumped you and ‘that song’ just fit perfectly?

Music allows us to communicate without words. Music is embodied. We all have a heartbeat and voice box to create sounds and rhythm – in all cultures across the world, music exists. We use music as a tool in music therapy to help people, among other things, with communication, physical movement, cognition and memory recall, and trauma.

How did you first find out about music therapy?

Music has always been a big part of my life with choirs, my grandparents and mum playing piano, and with singing competitions. When I moved to Wellington to study music, I first tried performance voice – I wanted to be an opera singer. But I missed the connection you get when you sing together with other people, which is different as a performer vs audience.

My mum actually sent me an article of a music therapist working in a war zone with refugees and I thought, ‘Wow! That’s a job? I want to do that.’ I found out the only place in New Zealand to study to be a music therapist was through Victoria at Te Kōkī, the NZ School of Music.

Can you talk a bit about the links between art and mental health?

Talking therapies hold an important role in supporting people with their mental health, but often they can be hard and difficult for those still experiencing mental health issues. Creative therapies such as music offer ways of putting a window between people’s experiences and what they’re feeling. It provides a frame around it. Music therapy allows people to process with or without words – it enables people to move through emotions, so they’re less stuck in their feelings and experiences.

What are some of the challenges in being a music therapist?

Being a growing profession – we have 88 registered music therapists nationwide – recognition can be hard. Most people know about speech and language therapists and occupational therapists, but music therapy is still not widely experienced outside the main cities. But organisations such as ACC, Work and Income and Oranga Tamariki now contract out to registered music therapists and funding is available for families to access quality therapy.

I work with charities, trusts, schools, rest home organisations and am child safety certified to work with complex trauma cases. Music therapy is becoming more widespread and recognised because of the professionalism and education each individual therapist provides.

If you were prime minister for a day, what policy would you introduce to help artists?

Arts in children’s education has shown to be so important as it integrates and can extend to all subjects. There’s maths and English (all languages actually) in music. Songs are a snapshot of time – so history applies there. I want the arts to be given the importance it should in schools because the arts contain and support so much learning, and the arts are inclusive and fun. We need to value expression and wellbeing.

What is the best piece of advice you’ve received?

My granddad told me when I was young: “You’re going to work most of your life ... find something you enjoy.”