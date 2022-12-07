Bandmate's tribute to the late Hamish Kilgour: He was 'the whole shebang'

The classic line-up of The Clean: Hamish Kilgour, left, his brother David, centre, and Robert Scott, right.

The Clean’s Robert Scott penned a late-night poem to remember his late bandmate, Hamish Kilgour.

“It kind of doesn’t make sense, but it goes:

He was the ying and the yang,

the sturm and the drang,

the bucket, the glue,

the whole shebang.

Sixty-five-year-old Kilgour was found dead in the Christchurch suburb of Burwood on Monday. His death has been referred to the coroner.

Scott recalled watching Kilgour play in one of the earlier versions of The Clean, in Dunedin, in 1978.

“It was quite amazing, it was like nothing I’d ever seen before.”

He later joined the band on bass, with Kilgour behind the drums and Kilgour’s brother David on guitar.

Michael Gallinsky/Stuff The Clean in 2008: Scott, David Kilgour and Hamish Kilgour.

The trio shared something unique: chemistry.

“It is a rare one-off thing, and some bands are lucky enough to have it ... but we definitely had it,” Scott said.

“Whenever we were in the same room stuff would happen.”

That included their first release, Tally Ho, on the fledgling Flying Nun label, followed by EP Boodle Boodle Boodle. The band found chart success along to match their already formidable live reputation.

“You take it for granted, but when you look back at it from a distance you realise it was a very special thing.”

It was not always easy being in a band with brothers, and Scott became “the buffer in between them”.

The band never officially broke up, but had been on an extended hiatus since their last record, Mister Pop, in 2009.

Scott said they had offers to do gigs “all the time, which we could have done, but for whatever reason Hamish didn’t really feel like doing it”.

Unlike many of his contemporaries, Hamish Kilgour remained “strong in his beliefs and was very much left wing”.

Scott last saw Kilgour when his group The Bats played Christchurch earlier this year. Kilgour joined them on drums.

“He was pretty erratic in his approach to things, but musically he was really into it.”

Scott said he had fielded messages from all over New Zealand and the world since news of Kilgour’s death broke.

“There is a lot of love for him out there.”