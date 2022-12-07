By the numbers: What it takes to stage a Guns N' Roses concert

It takes an army of workers to prepare for the Guns N' Roses show in Wellington.

Hosting one of the world’s biggest rock bands takes some organising as Wellington’s Sky Stadium is finding out the hard way.

Guns N’ Roses – the US group behind of hits such as Paradise City, Welcome to the Jungle and November Rain – are playing the first gig of their two-date New Zealand tour in the capital on Thursday. They play again at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.

After a Covid-19 related postponement last year, GnR are the first overseas act to play Sky Stadium since Queen and Adam Lambert in February 2020.

But the logistics of staging a large-scale international production are complex:

120

International crew (and band) on road in New Zealand. Some have had a chance to do some sightseeing, but others have been too busy setting up.

Supplied Guns N' Roses playing in Melbourne, Australia, on Saturday night.

3

Hours the band will play on Thursday night. Guns N’ Roses has been around since 1985 so that’s a hefty back catalogue from 1987’s Appetite for Destruction through to Chinese Democracy in 2008.

5

The number of days to build the stage in each city. The band played six concerts in Australia before arriving in New Zealand.

10

Tonnes of audio equipment is used for the shows. Add in 500 square metres of video screen and 250 lighting fixtures – that’s a lot of gear. Transport requires 15 semi-trailers.

920

The number of staff Sky Stadium needs to run the concert. This is made up of 450 hospitality staff and 470 on the security side.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff The crew busy setting up for the concert at Sky City in Wellington on Thursday.

1000

Kilograms of hot chips the venue has brought in. It can be hungry work using your illusion.

50,000

Drink servings being catered for. Stuff hasn’t been able to confirm what percentage of these are bourbon and cola RTDs.

