Ed Sheeran adds three new 'warm-up' shows to his New Zealand tour

Ed Sheeran has quietly added three extra shows on to his Wellington schedule in January ahead of his official tour of New Zealand and Australia.

The smaller shows will be held at the capital’s Opera House on January 24, 25 and 26, and mean Sheeran will play a total four shows in Wellington.

While there was no official announcement of the “warm-up shows”, Frontier Touring members were sent an email on Thursday morning offering them tickets.

It’s no secret that Sheeran loved Wellington, and he was holding the warm-up shows as it was his first time performing in a while, a Frontier Touring spokesperson told Stuff.

But there were still no plans to add any South Island dates to the tour at this stage.

The first big show in Sheeran’s + - = ÷ x tour will be held on February 2 at Sky Stadium in the capital. He was due to perform on February 1 at Sky Stadium, however that show had been cancelled due to ongoing uncertainties, according to Frontier Touring.

Supplied Ed Sheeran will tour Wellington and Auckland early next year – and now there are more opportunities for people to purchase tickets to Wellington shows.

Sheeran will then play at Eden Park in Auckland on February 10 and 11, with tickets still available for the latter concert.

He then heads over the Tasman and is due to play several shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.

The tour will be the first since his Divide Tour in 2018, which saw more than a million tickets sold across New Zealand and Australia.

Presale tickets for the three warm-up shows in Wellington can be purchased from Ticketek on December 12, from 1pm, while general admission tickets go on sale on December 14 at 11am.