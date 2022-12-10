Auctions and concert for The Wine Cellar 'where artists cut their teeth'

Tami Neilson initiated a sell-out fundraising concert for The Wine Cellar. She is pictured here at the Tussock Country 2021 NZ Country Music awards night at St James theatre in Gore.

A struggling underground bar and music venue in Auckland where numerous artists got their start is now benefiting from their support.

The Wine Cellar in St Kevins Arcade says it has been “a really hard couple of months down in our basement”. But the sold-out Tami Neilson and Friends Christmas Karaoke Party on December 13 and a series of auctions organised by leading entertainers is helping: “The wine cellar is humbled by the support shown by all the artists and people who have stepped up to help us,” The Wine Cellar’s Facebook post says.

Singer-songwriter Hollie Smith, one of the organisers of the fundraising efforts says everyone has got in behind the project. “The Wine Cellar is such a unique venue. So many people cut their teeth there, and still go back for that intimate experience – even established artists.

Alex Spodyneiko Hollie Smith performs during the 2021 Great Kiwi Beer Festival in Hamilton.

“When the owner put a tweet out saying they were still struggling post Covid, Tami (Neilson) jumped into and said ‘why don’t we do a Christmas Karaoke Party?’. The Wine Cellar only seats around 100, so that sold out really quickly. But there is also a Givealittle page, and we are auctioning sponsored items on Trade Me to raise more funds. A little bit of a cash injection is just the thing they need to get through the next few months.”

READ MORE:

* Tami Neilson returns to North West Festival after two-year hiatus

* L.A.B and Tami Neilson clean up at the Aotearoa Music Awards

* Topp Twins: Jools says 'I’m on my last lot of choices that I can have now'



The Givealittle page has raised $463.30 and has three days to run. The Trade Me auctions include one full-day recording session at Big Fan Recording Studios in Auckland. Other items include a turntable, speakers, LP and CD box sets.

“After being hit hard by Covid the past few years and inflation pushing rents up, The Wine Cellar needs our help,” each fundraising listing says. “This auction is a fundraiser to help keep of one of our essential small venues open.

“For the last 18 years, the Wine Cellar has been a vital part of Aotearoa’s music community and eco-system. It is one of Auckland’s few remaining iconic venues, where so many of our beloved artists – Marlon Williams, Tami Neilson, Reb Fountain, The Beths, to name but a few – got their start and honed their craft. We (Tami Neilson, Anika Moa, Hollie Smith, Julia Deans, Anna Coddington, Tali, Lips, Dave Khan, Reb Fountain & more) are rallying to make sure it continues to be a place where up-and-coming artists can affordably gain experience and begin to build their audiences.”

In the meantime, fans can continue to support the venue in person. Tonight (Saturday, December 10) The Wine Cellar will feature Best Bets album release with Ratso. Also coming up is RIchie Setford’s Curious Growth album release (December 11), and Midsummer – Sunreturn’s Solstice Celebrations (December 16.)