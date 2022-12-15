Global C-pop singer and fashion icon Tia Lee's empowering new song

Song and dance are two of the purest forms of self expression – but there are still millions of women around the globe who aren't empowered to express themselves freely through these art forms. The newest single by Tia Lee (李毓芬 Lee Yu Fen) aims to help change that.

Lee is a popular C-pop artist, tastemaker and actress who regularly features on the covers of some of the most influential fashion and lifestyle magazines. Her new single, "Goodbye Princess", released on December 9, tells the story of a newly empowered princess breaking free from tradition and creating her own story instead. With over 25 million views on YouTube already, the hotly anticipated music video was by far the most successful C-Pop launch ever and has even inspired one of New Zealand's top TikTok stars, Judah Metu-Teaukura, to join a growing #EmpowerHerDance trend on TikTok.

Produced by Swizz Beatz (who has previously produced for Madonna, Britney Spears, Beyonce, Justin Bieber, and Jay-Z), the track is paired with a cutting edge video set in a digital world envisaged by Lee and Los Angeles creative studio Actual Objects, which has worked with brands and names such as Travis Scott, Trippie Redd, Nike and more.

On her inspiration, Lee said: "Life is about continuously stepping out of your comfort zone. You will see all the beautiful things this world has to offer when you do."

SUPPLIED Tia Lee is a popular C-pop artist, tastemaker and actress who regularly features on the covers of some of the most influential fashion and lifestyle magazines.

Taking empowerment viral with a pre-release campaign

In advance of the "Goodbye Princess" music video being released, Lee and her team put huge creative energy into a pre-release campaign alongside legendary animation director Sunny Tang (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles). The campaign kicked off with a six-part animation series examining and challenging the quintessential fairy tale depictions of women as princesses, delivering a message about women's autonomy, power and their role in building a better future.

One of the most popular motifs from the pre-release campaign was from a set of motion and still images from Tony C. Miller, who has over 20 years of producing commercials, music videos, documentaries, and films for brands such as Versace, Dior, Chopard, Issey Miyake and Rolls Royce. Dressed in a red Poem dress and Christian Louboutin heels, Lee is depicted as a puppet; it concludes with her breaking the shackles that are holding her back.

Lee hopes that the pre-release campaign and the "Goodbye Princess" music video will encourage women to break the shackles they face in their own lives.

Kicking off a global #EmpowerHer Campaign

Driven by the belief that life balance can be achieved by putting good things back into the world, Lee strives to use her art as a force for change and for good. That's why she has launched the ambitious #EmpowerHer global campaign to spread the powerful message in "Goodbye Princess" far and wide. The campaign showcases Lee's own determination to break out of stereotypes, shake off biases, avoid negativity and help women to achieve their potential.

Here's how the campaign works. Lee has partnered with four worthy charities that share a mission to empower women: Beats by Girlz (USA), Women in Music (USA), Teen's Key (Hong Kong) and Daughters Of Tomorrow (Singapore). Every time a viewing benchmark of the "Goodbye Princess" music video on YouTube is met, a donation will be made by Tia Lee to the #EmpowerHer campaign.

The #EmpowerHer campaign will split up to a maximum of HK$3.8million (approximately NZ$760,000) between the selected charities, with the figure chosen due to its significance as the date of International Women's Day - March 8. making it one of the biggest initiatives to support the empowerment of women worldwide.

SUPPLIED The campaign showcases Lee’s own determination to break out of stereotypes, shake off biases, avoid negativity and help women to achieve their potential.

Already, Kiwi social media stars are getting onboard with the #EmpowerHer campaign. Judah Metu-Teaukura is a rangatahi TikToker well-loved by New Zealanders and her fans with her daily content. She recently expressed how excited she is to be a part of this global movement.

"What I like about the song is how creative, inspiring and empowering the lyrics are for women," explained Metu-Teaukura. "I also love the beat to the song and how it's sung with so much energy. When I performed the TikTok choreography, it felt fun, energetic and empowering!"

Lee's fans can help the cause by watching the "Goodbye Princess" music video on YouTube. Each view will make a difference to the partner charities of the #EmpowerHer movement. As Lee says, "quite simply, if you watch, women around the world benefit."

Check out the music video and spread the word by using the hashtag #EmpowerHer.

