Ponchos at the ready for Bay Dreams festival in Nelson

The main stage is prepared for Bay Dreams with 10,000 people expected to turn out.

A forecast of heavy rain in the Nelson region has failed to dampen spirits among people headed to the much anticipated music festival Bay Dreams.

Festival organiser Tony Burrows said about 10,000 people were expected at Thursday’s event at Nelson’s Rutherford Park and Trafalgar Centre.

“At the moment it’s definitely still going ahead, so long as it’s safe,” Burrows said on Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s mainly just high winds that cause the real issues.

“It does obviously depend on how much rain as well, and how the grounds are coping, but at the moment nothing’s looking like it’s going to stop it.”

MetService issued a heavy rain warning for Tasman, northwest of Motueka, with heavy rain forecast from midnight on Wednesday to 6am on Friday.

LUZ ZUNIGA The Bay Dreams music festival is back on in Nelson – albeit with a heavy rain watch for the duration of Thursday’s event.

A heavy rain watch was in place for the Richmond and Bryant ranges north of Nelson, with periods of heavy rain forecast from 6am on Thursday to 3am on Friday.

The manager of outdoor retailer, Mountain Warehouse on Nelson’s main street, said festival goers had bought up the store’s stock of ponchos.

Donna Dabinett said the retailer sold out of the waterproof garments on Tuesday, after high demand over the last few days.

Nineteen-year-old local, Saffron, had got a ticket for the festival and said she would go whatever the weather.

“It’s still going to be a good time, no matter what.

“Artists have come from everywhere – I’m excited to see them.”

Ten-time Grammy-nominated artist Diplo would feature this year as well as Sticky Fingers, Hybrid Minds, and Denzel Curry.

Diplo had collaborated with some of the world’s biggest artists including Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber and Sia, and headlined many of the biggest festivals in the world.

Other acts announced include Freddie Gibbs, OneFour, SG Lewis, Elderbrook, BOU, A.M.C, 1991, S.P.Y, A Little Sound and V O E.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Contractors prepare the main stage for Bay Dreams due to take place at Nelson's Rutherford Park and the Trafalgar Centre on Thursday.

Burrows said it was good to have big international artists back after Covid-19 curtailed the event last year.

The Bay Dreams – North Island festival, in Mount Maunganui, on Tuesday was “amazing” with the weather holding out, he said.

“All the artists got into the country and performed.

“Covid affected a lot of things, so it’s great to bring the full Bay Dreams back.”

British reggae band UB40 was also due to perform at Nelson’s Rutherford Park on Friday.

The Trafalgar Centre car park and Paru Paru Rd, from the Countdown car park entrance to the bollards, would remain closed until 6pm on January 7.

Paru Paru Rd from Rutherford St to the Countdown car park entrance would be closed from 9am on Thursday to 1am on Friday.

Achilles Ave and Wakatu Lane would be closed from 5:30pm on Thursday to 1am on Friday, Halifax St (from Haven Rd to Trafalgar St) from 8pm to 1am, and Rutherford St (from Paru Paru Rd to Bridge St) from 8pm to 1am.