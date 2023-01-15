Indy-pendent: How Lorde's sister is carving out a pop career of her own

Indy Yelich is ready “to live in the world she has created” with her debut EP, Threads.

New Zealand’s newest arrival on the pop music scene already shares songwriters and producers with Beyoncé and Taylor Swift and has Lorde in her corner. Amberleigh Jack meets Indy Yelich.

It may seem like Auckland-born pop singer Indy Yelich arrived out of nowhere. She is on the verge of releasing her debut five-track EP Threads, the title track has amassed 1 million streams on Spotify and her Instagram account with 30,000 followers is just a few months old.

Yet, she has publications such as Rolling Stone talking. And she has some big industry names in her corner.

Now the 24-year-old, who releases music under her first name Indy, is ready to show the world her voice and lived experience. She does not really feel the pressure of the growing publicity, although she is someone who holds herself to high standards. She compares the songs to her own limbs.

She is ready, she says, “to live in the world she has created” with Threads.

READ MORE:

* MTV EMAs: Wins for Kiwi-infused K-pop band BlackPink and Lorde

* We live and die by this work, Lorde's producer Jack Antonoff says

* Lorde's sister India Yelich-O'Connor finds her own voice



The Auckland native credits a 2018 move to the US for allowing her to “dream bigger”. The new music is a five-track body of work that speaks to that.

It also speaks to who she got to know, having collaborated with the likes of US DJ Diplo (her second single Killer was written on the way to his house) as well as writers and producers who have worked with massive names (the song Hometown was written at the house of songwriter Ryan Tedder, who penned tracks for Beyoncé, Adele and Taylor Swift).

You may also recognise Yelich’s last name. The pop singer was 14 in 2012 when her sister Ella, who was 16 at the time, released her debut The Love Club under the moniker Lorde.

“Obviously my sister opened doors for me because of who she is, but at some point the music has to speak for itself,” Yelich says of kicking off her own pop career almost a decade after her older sister became a global phenomenon.

Jones Crow The Auckland native credits a 2018 move to the US for allowing her to “dream bigger”.

When it comes to the music, there is a similarity between Yelich and Lorde’s sound. Yelich’s alt-pop embraces synthesisers and themes of love, heartache and mid-20s chaos.

But the five songs she is releasing to the world, Yelich insists, embody the person she has become. She grew up in real time with the songs, she says. It is a body of work she is proud of.

Regardless of the opportunities it has allowed her, surely there were moments of feeling like she was in her sister’s shadow? Yelich pauses to gather her thoughts for a second. It feels like a question she has had practice answering, but still, it seems like she wants to get it right.

“I’ve always been very vivacious and very loud, so I think any younger sibling, no matter who they are, would always feel in the shadow,” she says. She thinks if she had started her fledgling music career when she was younger, she may feel a little like she was trying to break out of that box.

Jones Crow Yelich moved to Los Angeles aged 18 and then New York at 20, where she is now based.

But now she is confident in who she is, and that person - and artist - is not Lorde. If anything, she says, she feels lucky for the platform the name has allowed her to have.

“Honestly, we’re different entities,” she says.

“I needed to be sure of the experiences that I was living in order to take myself seriously so I do feel quite grateful for not pursuing this straight out of high school.”

And for a 24-year-old, dressed in a black comfortable dress and free of any makeup, she does have an air of confidence about her. We meet in the Auckland suburb of Devonport, and it is clear Yelich feels protected here where she grew up. Now based in New York, it is Devonport she returned to for family support for the EP release.

She is also pretty well protected by her team of publicists and management, represented by the same agency as Lady Gaga, Robyn, Lily Allen and Lorde.

She holds onto a piece of advice given to her by her sister.

“[She told me] it's really important to forge your own path, but also own your own voice and be proud of what you are writing about, no matter what you feel like the reviews will be, or no matter what people will write about my music,” she says.

Setting the narrative

But how exactly did Yelich, a young creative from the safe suburb of Devonport, become pop singer Indy, who spends studio time with people known for their work with Beyoncé and Taylor Swift?

It’s not how the average artist cuts their teeth these days.

Spinoff CEO Duncan Greive says the way artists break into the industry has changed dramatically thanks to streaming YouTube and, in recent years, TikTok. He says music has become a fully user-generated medium.

“The volume of it is absolutely enormous,” he says.

“The average person is part of a creator economy now. They are competing for attention alongside YouTubers, Instagram influencers, they are part of that sector.”

It is why musicians these days do not necessarily need, nor will they be offered, the typical music industry infrastructure (labels, managers, publicists) until they have proven they can get attention from those online platforms.

“The only people who don’t have to go through that gauntlet of proving you can get attention, essentially independently, are people who have got a narrative that will cut through outside of that.”

Grieve says that narrative is what Yelich has, largely through the relationship with her sister who is not only famous, but whose sound, from the way she became known by starting as an “outsider” on Bandcamp, to the themes, sound and vocals of her music, was very “predictive of the future”.

“I think just having some proximity to that is almost extra powerful beyond being a sibling to a famous person.”

But even with opportunities to get your foot in the door, ultimately the music has to speak for itself.

Jones Crow The themes that run through Threads are “love and loss, moving from suburbia to the big city and the grit of early 20s.”

“It opens doors, it'll get people to listen, but ultimately if the music sucks nothing is going to happen,” says Greive.

“It doesn't get you anything more than doors opened and a much heightened level of curiosity. Every famous person has a sibling, most of them aren’t famous.”

Yelich moved to Los Angeles aged 18 and then New York at 20. She went to the US to act, but quickly lost interest in playing out someone else’s story. Poetry remained a constant fixture in her life. She tells me writing is the only time she truly feels like she knows what she wants to say.

She met her manager Max Movish in 2018 at the Universal Music Group afterparty in New York, when Lorde was nominated for a Grammy for the album Melodrama.

The two became friends and one day he heard her sing. “I was literally like woah, wait, you have a really cool voice, do you write?’” says Movish. “And she was like ‘Well, I write poetry.”

Movish set the young poet-turned-singer up with a studio session with producers and writers he knew. What emerged was a song that became Hometown, released into the world last Thursday.

It is a song Yelich believes encapsulates exactly who she is at this point in time. It is also inspired by the same suburb that she says was safe and quiet as a teen, remembering the freedom to sneak out at night as a 16-year-old.

“It’s so nostalgic to a time when I was younger. It’s about a certain person … we drove past their house today,” she says.

“I spent so much time co-producing it with my producer, I’m so involved with the song, it’s like my baby. I can let it go now that it’s out.”

She stops short of giving any details about the person the song was written about, however.

“Nice try,” she laughs.

Jones Crow “I hope on the EP there’s one song that each person can relate to in their car with the windows down at night when they’re most vulnerable.”

Creative beginnings

Yelich may have never played a live show, and the five songs on her EP may be her first attempt at releasing her music to the world, but she has “always” written poetry (and has released two books - Sticky Notes in 2018 and Dudette in 2022), she had an acting agent at 16 and came second in Battle of the Bands as a 12-year-old with her band Exit 420.

That creative gene, and the freedom to pursue it, can largely be traced back to mum Sonja and the support she gave the four Yelich-O’Connor children growing up.

“My mum’s a teacher and sometimes she’d send me some of her paycheque to be in LA,” she says.

“There’s always been support, but when you’re older you get to appreciate it a bit more. At 16 you take it for granted a bit, not so much now.”

And Mum is still supporting from the sidelines now. In fact, she arrives at one point of the photo shoot to drop off some clothes. And it is obvious through the brief interactions the two are close. Despite a room full of people, Yelich ends her brief calls with Sonja with “I love you”.

Yelich remembers writing poetry as an 8-year-old with the help of Sonja, who is also a poet. She smiles as she thinks back to writing her very first poem, Ruth Rose the Rusty Rocket. Sonja typed up the words then printed the poem out and put it on the wall. “I loved the way the words looked on the page,” Yelich says.

Jones Crow “Obviously my sister opened doors for me because of who she is, but at some point the music has to speak for itself.”

Creativity was always encouraged.“Mum never cared if we painted on the walls or chalk on the street.”

While Yelich has always felt close to her family, school was a bit tougher for the young creative. In part, she says, because she was very “chatty” as a kid, which she says did not really go down well with other kids.

“I know for sure I was very imaginative. I think that’s a lot harder when you’re younger. Kids around you want you to fit into the mould and I never did,” she says.

“It was difficult,” she says.

Things got easier as she got older and figured out who she was.

And now that she is getting older the more “difficult” sides of life are becoming inspiration for her music. The themes that run through Threads are “love and loss, moving from suburbia to the big city and the grit of early 20s, so it’s specific to me”.

Her second single Killer was penned amidst an anxiety attack. Yelich has known anxiety since she was a child. It hits her largely at night, when “my brain just goes so fast and all the worries of the day catch up to you”.

Then she can’t sleep. So she obsesses over not getting enough sleep. Chamomile tea and melatonin do not help, but music and writing does. And writing honestly adds a realness to her music.

Jones Crow Yelich says she will “never say never” when it comes to maybe teaming up with her sister for a show.

“You can’t write about somebody else’s story…I hope on the EP there’s one song that each person can relate to in their car with the windows down at night when they’re most vulnerable.”

While writing music is relatively new territory for Yelich, she says it is not too different to writing poetry.

“It’s just chipping away at the words. I think it has always come quite naturally. Sometimes I just go in the studio and get this amazing haze and it’s like the song writes itself.”

As for what is next for the young pop singer? She seems a bit unsure. Playing live shows is on the cards and if she had her way she would simply keep writing non-stop.

But whether music will be the passionate career for Yelich remains to be seen. She hopes to study philosophy and psychology at university, and says she is looking forward to playing her music in front of a live audience. She says she will “never say never” when it comes to maybe teaming up with Ella for a show, and another poetry book may be on the cards.

For now, though, her EP is released to the world, her Instagram follower count is growing and the international music press is already paying attention.

“Honestly, I have no idea…I’m just so focused on this moment I guess.”