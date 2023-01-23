Frustrated parent demands Soundsplash refund after shuttle, tent mishaps lead to 'pick me up' call

Shuttle delays meant hours of waiting in the sun, without water for Soundsplash festival attendees on Friday. These festival goers are pictured getting on the bus at the end of the festival.

An angry parent is demanding a Soundsplash refund after a series of mishaps led to his badly-sunburned son being “done” before the festival finished.

The three-day music festival in Raglan was beset with shuttle-run problems, leaving queues of music-lovers waiting hours in the sun without water – which was taken off them in security screening.

A Soundsplash organiser says peak wait times shouldn’t have been over one to two hours and they’re pouring resources into fixing it for 2024.

Paul Ryan said his 17-year-old son spent almost nine hours in full sun at Raglan airfield on Friday before eventually getting a ride with a local to Wainui Reserve, arriving about 5pm.

READ MORE:

* End of the golden festival weather - Sound splash squeezes in, but others canned

* Soundsplash 2022 ditches Raglan venue to meet Covid requirements

* Sustainability lessons from Splore: How 9000 party people leave a regional park untouched



Ryan – who spoke on the condition that his son not be identified – said the teenager was severely sunburned, and he had to drive from Auckland to pick him up on Saturday afternoon.

“For a 17-year-old to ring his dad and say “pick me up, I am done” is not usual.”

The shuttle pressure point was created by “the bus system and the mandatory breaks the drivers are required to take”, a statement from Mitch Lowe of Audiology Touring said.

Even with 10,000 attendees to get over a one-way bridge, “anything over a 1-2 hour wait at peak times is not something we would expect, nor want to deliver for our customers”.

While bag searches would always be needed, the team had plans for fixing the shuttle issues for 2024, Lowe said.

But Ryan said it was totally unacceptable to make teens wait in the summer sun, corralled like sheep, with no access to water and toilet.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Paul Ryan said his son got severely sunburned waiting for a bus, then couldn’t camp with friends and his tent got knifed. Pictured is a tent left behind after the festival.

The UV levels in the Waikato at this time of year – especially from 11am to 4pm – “mean that skin exposed to the sun is at very high to extreme risk of damage”, University of Otago public health researcher Dr Bronwen McNoe said.

In future, a risk management plan should cover heat and ultraviolet radiation, she said.

Ryan also said there were other issues – his son’s group was not allowed to camp with their mates, their tents got knifed, and his son was stamped on.

“Where is the security and how are people going around knifing tents?”

His son had spent nearly $360 on tickets and would never attend again, he said.

Ryan wanted to speak to organisers to get it sorted his son and his mates, but there was no phone number or email on the website and he couldn't not get hold of anybody.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Soundsplash has consent from Waikato District Council to hold 10 events over a 12-year period, with the 2023 festival being the first.

Soundsplash’s Lowe said, apart from wait times, the event was “getting praised by the thousands of teenagers who enjoyed their rite of passage”.

The 2023 Soundsplash was the first of the 10 events covered by land use consent from Waikato District Council.

The council had received three complaints submitted via website, and consents manager Ana Maria d’Aubert said they couldn’t comment on future events yet.

Debriefs with organisers are held within two months of an event.