Elton John dazzles sold-out Christchurch crowd in first of three New Zealand shows

Sir Elton John performs at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch in front of 27,000 fans on Tuesday.

A sold-out Christchurch crowd welcomed long-awaited music superstar Elton John on Tuesday night, when the singer kicked off his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Kiwi tour.

The Rocket Man singer performed at Christchurch’s Orangetheory Stadium in front of 27,000 fans before heading to Auckland to play at Mt Smart Stadium on Friday and Saturday.

The show was John’s first appearance in Ōtautahi in more than 30 years, last performing at the Addington Showgrounds on February 28, 1990.

South Islanders responded to the show in droves, snapping up all tickets before a surprise extra 200 tickets were offered up on Saturday.

READ MORE:

* Elton John has 'unfinished business' in New Zealand, says longtime tour manager

* Covid-19: Sir Elton John postpones rescheduled Auckland Yellow Brick Road Tour until 2023

* Elton John, Queen, Highlanders: Dunedin's big week puts crunch on accommodation



ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The concert was expected to bring 10,000 people to Christchurch.

Last minute fans not wanting to miss out on John’s final sing-a-longs nabbed the handful of remaining tickets left just hours before the curtains raised - selling out the show.

The Christchurch spectacle was tipped to bring 10,000 people to the city and generate $4.4 million in tourism spending.

The legendary singer – known for hits like Tiny Dancer and Candle in the Wind - has performed in New Zealand more than 20 times since his first appearance in October 1971 when he played a single show in Auckland.

Alden Williams/Stuff Elton John is spotted disembarking his jet plane at Christchurch Airport in a purple jacket and face mask.

Ōtautahi was a late addition to his 2023 kiwi tour - initially planned to be just two shows in Auckland in 2020 before the tour was cut short after he was diagnosed with pneumonia.

The South Island was then treated to a special ‘encore’ performance that was added to his epic run of shows reannounced with new dates in the multi-year farewell tour which began in September 2018.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Elton John touches down in Dunedin for the start of his New Zealand tour in February 2020.

The 75-year-old would have played over 300 performances in five continents when his final tour wraps up in July this year.

John’s jet – fashionably labelled with a star-embedded giant E on its front door – was spotted landing at Christchurch Airport after 3pm on Tuesday, and John disembarked in a purple jacket wearing a face mask.