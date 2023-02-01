The people behind te reo's massive rise in the music charts

The Māori music scene has exploded over the past few years.

With New Zealand's most popular musicians releasing tracks in te reo, and bilingual bangers such as Rob Ruha's SH35 going viral, the demand for waiata Māori has rocketed.

This surge in popularity is no accident.

A committed community of Māori musicians has been working hard to bring waiata Māori into the mainstream.

In Tribal, a new documentary that meets the creatives behind New Zealand's most incredible music scenes, filmmaker Chris Graham and Stuff's Glenn McConnell meet many of the Māori musicians behind the surge in waiata Māori on the airwaves. Watch the episode above.

Callum Rei McDougall​​ is one of the young Māori musicians filling the airwaves with te reo.

He’s a pop and hip-hop artist who goes by the name Rei, and first started releasing music in 2015.

”There’s always been great Māori musicians making great music,” he says.

Matt Gerrand/Stuff Callum Rei McDougall, who performs as Rei, makes bi-lingual pop and hip-hop.

“It’s just that, in the past, they’ve been put into a ‘Māori music box’.”

It would be hard to fit Rei into any music box.

With songs such as Holy Heka, Rei blends together aspects of a global music culture from hip-hop and pop, while adding his own reo and perspective from Aotearoa.

“My English music is cheeky and sexy as well. So, making te reo music, I’m going to be incorporating that stuff into my music,” he says.

A bilingual track, Holy Heka starts, “Holy Heka, I’m going to do you good – no kōrero teka.” (Teka translates as bulls...)

Rei says: “You know, being a young man, I sing about the things that are on my mind.”

Matt Gerrand/Stuff Rei is releasing bi-lingual pop and hip-hop.

It would be a mistake, however, to say that the growth of the reo Māori music scene is taking off purely thanks to pop music.

A few years ago, Em-Haley Walker was best known as Theia. She released music in English, which was almost always cheery if not a bit ethereal or alternative.

Few people knew that Walker also had incredible skills as a reo Māori orator.

In 2020, she created a new music identity. The new project, Te Kaahu, is releasing modern takes on very traditional forms of waiata Māori.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Em-Haley Walker releases music as Theia and Te Kaahu.

Her style of performance draws from centuries-old traditions of waiata Māori, incorporating mōteatea and ngeri.

She says she wants to explore and repopularise some of the oldest traditions of Māori songwriting, using chant, laments and metaphor in her work.

From cheeky Māori pop, to modern day mōteatea, reggae and new styles of waiata Māori, there’s a lot of work going on to build a strong and diverse Māori music scene.

Meet the scene, in episode three of Tribal. It’s out now at stuff.co.nz/tribal, or at the top of this article.

Tribal is made with the support of NZ On Air.