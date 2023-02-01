Ed Sheeran's Wellington concert set to break Sky Stadium records

Pop megastar Ed Sheeran has attracted the biggest audience ever to Wellington’s Sky Stadium. (file photo)

Sky Stadium is set to host a record-breaking crowd of 48,000 for the Ed Sheeran concert making it the facility’s largest single day event.

The previous record was set by an Eminem concert in March 2019 with 46,474 fans.

Of those attending Thursday’s sold out concert, organisers said just over a third (16,200) of the ticket holders were from outside the region.

Warrick Dent of WellingtonNZ said it was great to have international stadium concerts back.

“It’s a great way to kick off what is going to be a big year for events. It’s a chance for locals and visitors alike to celebrate what will be a huge day in the capital,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Ed Sheeran and Fat Boy Slim to bring thousands of people to Wellington

* 'A dream come true' Ed Sheeran surprises Wairarapa locals with pub appearance

* Ed Sheeran to tour Auckland and Wellington in February 2023



This one was set to be considerably bigger than the recent Guns N Roses concert, which attracted more than 25,000 people in early December.

Sky Stadium chief executive Shane Harmon said it was important for fans to plan ahead.

“This is the first show of Ed’s Australia and New Zealand tour, and the single largest day event the Stadium has ever held,” he said.

“To ensure everyone is in their seats well before Ed gets on stage, make sure that you’ve downloaded your tickets via the Ticketek NZ app and get to the Stadium early.”

supplied The layout of Ed Sheeran's concert at Wellington's Sky Stadium means the stage will be surrounded on all sides by the audience.

The central layout of this concert allowed audiences to view the stage from all sides, which included capacity for 16,000 on the ground and 32,000 in the arena seating.

Organisers “strongly advised” people left for the concert early and used public transport.

Metlink and its rail operator Transdev were adding carriages to inbound and outbound rail services before and after the concert.

There would also be eight special train services departing from Wellington Station after the concert.

“The stadium is asking people arrive 120 minutes before Sheeran takes the stage, so no one misses out on seeing the epic concert,” Harmon said.

Gates open for the “+-=÷x Tour” concert at 4.30pm, ahead of the first act, country music star Kaylee Bell, taking the stage at 6pm.

There would be road closures, extra public transport, and set places where taxis and rideshares could drop people off and pick up. Carparks at the stadium were sold out.

Breakfast The pop star was passing through Featherston when he stopped for a drink and some food.

Metservice predicted light northerlies and partly cloudy weather with “rain developing late evening”.

‘The Mathematics Tour’ was Sheeran’s first tour down under since his record-breaking 2018 Divide Tour, which saw him smash the record of the highest selling tour in history, including more than a million tickets sold across Australia and New Zealand.

Wellington was putting on some free performances along Wellington’s waterfront on Thursday before 6pm adding to the city’s party atmosphere.

These performers included Zoe Moon and Earth Tongue by TSB Arena, a DJ over the water in the Kumutoto Precinct, and a four-piece brass band roaming from Frank Kitts Park to the stadium.

The Ed Sheeran Australasian tour was continuing in Auckland on Friday, February 10, which was sold out, but tickets were still available for the Saturday’s Eden Park gig.

Road closures from 4pm:

⦁ Bunny Street closed at Featherston Street end

⦁ No right turn closure from Waterloo Quay, southbound onto Bunny Street

⦁ Stout Street, no right turn onto Bunny Street

⦁ Featherston Street left lane closed south of Mulgrave Street to Whitmore Street

⦁ Featherston Street, no left turn onto Bunny Street.

Further road closures from 7pm:

⦁ Stout Street, no right turn onto Bunny Street and Featherston Street

⦁ Thorndon Quay closed between Davis Street and Mulgrave Street

⦁ Mulgrave Street closed between Aitken Street and intersection of Thorndon Quay/Featherston Street

⦁ Featherston Street closed from Mulgrave Street to Whitmore Street

Supplied Kiwi artist Kaylee Bell said Ed Sheeran has wholeheartedly welcomed her and her band into the tour.

Rising Kiwi country star pinching herself

One of the Kiwi support acts of tour was a rising pop country star who got to feature in Sheeran’s intimate warm up shows in Wellington.

Canterbury’s own Kaylee Bell was excited about the chance to play in front of such a large audience on Thursday, and she had to pinch herself to remind her that it was real.

”It’s pretty amazing to be playing stadiums this early in my career, and it’s phenomenal to be opening for Ed – he’s the biggest pop star in the world and one of my favourites.”

Bell said it was so special to play three intimate shows in Wellington last week with the pop superstar, who made them feel welcomed into the tour.

Bell’s energetic country rock sound has been honed in the home of the genre, Nashville, Tennessee, and she featured on the Australian TV programme The Voice.

Bell said it was an exciting time for her genre which was about to “explode” and she was looking forward to bringing local audiences her style of music.

”I’ve always wanted a global career, but it’s really important for me that country music is grown back here in New Zealand, and in Australia as well.”