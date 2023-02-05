Broods back in town from Brooklyn, NY, and Upper Moutere

Broods’ Georgia and Caleb Nott, siblings who were Nelson raised, will be playing a DJ set at the Marlborough Wine and Food Festival 2023.

Dynamic sibling duo Georgia and Caleb Nott are back together as Broods – the musicians haven’t disbanded, but they are living on separate continents these days.

Fortunately for fans in the top of the south, Broods are not just taking a few months to “hang” and catch up, they’ll also be playing at the Marlborough Wine & Food Festival on February 11.

In a Google Meets interview with Stuff, the Notts tell me the whole family will be coming along to the Marlborough DJ set – their father turns 60 the day before – so a big party is on the cards.

Performing in front of their extended family is “the weirdest thing”, Georgia says, “because you do have to embody this other person to be confident”.

READ MORE:

* Broods celebrating release of new album with two town hall concerts

* How Kiwi band Broods broke free from the LA 'Pop Monster'

* Broods open up about 'surreal' Taylor Swift tour



“But it's fun also, because they've watched us grow from the very beginning and have seen us work really hard. They're a huge part of our growth and so it's nice for us to all share it together.”

The pair went to the festival 10 years ago, for their father’s 50, before they started Broods, so it will be an interesting full circle.

They’ve certainly come a long way from a decade ago – in 2018, the duo, whose genre Caleb describes as “emotional pop with a psychedelic twang”, opened for Taylor Swift on the Australia/New Zealand leg of her Reputation World Tour, and they now boast 1.1 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

The pair were LA based before the pandemic hit – Caleb moved back to New Zealand at the end of 2020, initially to Auckland and then to Nelson, while Georgia relocated to Brooklyn, New York.

Brooklyn, Georgia says, is really diverse, with good food, and “amazing” art and music.

“It's very, like, over-stimulating, but I think at this point in my life, that's a good thing, and I have just been soaking it all up and meeting lots of new people,” she says.

“I think I'll be really glad that I've done this, when I'm an old lady just like, looking at flowers and talking shit.”

How do they manage being on opposite ends of the Earth?

“We just kind of have to travel a bit more, but we're used to that,” Georgia says.

“After the last few years, working online with each other over Zoom and stuff is quite normal,” Caleb adds.

Caleb writes songs in a “old smoko room with a couple of speakers” in Tāhunanui, and lives in Upper Moutere, along with “the dog and Mum and Dad”.

Their last album, Space Island, was released in February 2022. Because it's quite a conceptual, emotional album, a lot of the feedback has been “quite intimate”, Georgia says.

The pair say the saddest song on every album “usually goes on Grey's Anatomy, for a patient flatlining in some episode” – as has been the case for Medicine, All Of Your Glory, and Too Proud.

“We love to sing a patient out,” Georgia jokes.

Mental health, they say, is a priority in their music, and the siblings have been open about their own mental health struggles – they both have “extremely anxious tendencies”, but they’ve been well-supported by friends and family.

“I'm pretty happy to say that I don't have a panic attack at the drop of a hat anymore,” Georgia says.

“It takes a huge amount of work, but it's what I think I'm most proud of in my whole life to be honest.”

We veer onto the topic of therapy, which the siblings say “everyone” should do.

What about Prince Harry, whose talking therapy hasn’t stopped him from writing a tell-all that might leave him permanently estranged from his family? What do people in the US think?

”Oh they're probably like ‘who is f**king Prince Harry?’,” Georgia says.