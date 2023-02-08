'My whole life I’d felt like an outsider': K-Pop is changing lives in Auckland

Terina Whaitiri didn't just create a dance crew. She created a thriving community. For Stuff’s Tribal series, Glenn McConnell reports.

They dance each weekend, gathering rain or shine in Auckland City. They dance just metres from Queen St, up at Fryberg Square.

Passersby will stop and look, while locals to the area know this group of K-Pop lovers will be here every week. I spent years living in apartments in Auckland City, so these dancers had become fairly routine. But it was their commitment that intrigued me. What keeps them coming back week after week, and staying late into the night?

In Tribal, a new documentary that meets the creatives behind New Zealand's most incredible music scenes, filmmaker Chris Graham and I meet K-Pop’s biggest fans. Watch their story at the top of this article.

The Fryberg Place group is called KDA, and it was started by Terina Whaitiri when she moved from Whakatāne to study in Auckland.

KDA is not just a dance crew. The story behind this little community, formed thanks to Whaitiri and her love of K-Pop, reveals a much greater and unexpected power behind the music.

When she found her people, Whaitiri recalls: “My life felt like it had turned upside down, but in a good way.”

As we spoke to more members of KDA, many spoke about the life-changing power of being part of a New Zealand’s K-Pop community.

As the K-Pop genre took off internationally, its growth in Aotearoa was slower. K-Pop is now the most popular genre in the world, but in New Zealand its become more of a cult fandom rather than a mainstream genre.

Living in Whakatāne, Whaitiri first discovered K-Pop on YouTube. There were few people at school who she could share her newfound passion with.

But years later, as a dance student at the University of Auckland, Whaitiri found her community.

“My whole life I’d felt like an outsider,” she says.

As the leader of KDA – which stands for K-Pop Dance Auckland – she’s focused on how to make the group as inclusive as possible.

When she found this community, with hundreds of others who also enjoyed the same thing, “it was life-changing”.

While KDA started out as a dance crew, sometimes its practices are more of a catch-up than dance session.

Its focus on inclusivity has made it a space where young people say they can finally be themselves, when they mightn’t feel comfortable opening up with family or other friends.

“For K-Pop fans, and people who feel like they don’t fit in. For queer people, too, we wanted this safe space because we’ve seen how people can just flourish,” Whaitiri explained.

Building a community, and not just a dance crew, has meant KDA continues to grow each year. What started as a small meeting of people who’d found K-Pop online is now a group with well over a hundred members who love music but are also united in their desire to live in a more accepting society.

