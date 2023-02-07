'Good on Ed' for visiting Hamilton Gardens, but where's the shout out?

Ed Sheeran was “well hidden with the umbrella” and not noticed by many while exploring Hamilton Gardens on Waitangi Day, says Mazoe Skinner.

Ed Sheeran’s been spotted exploring Hamilton Gardens, leaving fans and local leaders buzzing.

The international music sensation with “distinguishable tattoos” was pictured with his toddler and under a big umbrella on Waitangi Day, at the Alice in Wonderland roundabout at one of Hamilton’s key attractions.

Mazoe Skinner, who shared a picture with Stuff, said the singer was at the gardens about 3pm with his wife, two kids, and the kids’ grandfather.

Skinner’s sister was the first one to notice him when the family was in the tropical garden.

“Not many people noticed him, he was very well hidden with the umbrella.”

“Good on Ed” for visiting the gardens, said Hamilton City mayor Paula Southgate.

“Hamilton is a great destination, and we have known that for some time, and so I am really excited and pleased that Ed came to Hamilton and enjoyed one of our primary assets.

Ed Sheeran Teddy's ready to get stuck into his Whittaker's chocolate - and he has another suggestion for a mug shot.

“Our gardens are international class, award-winning, stunningly beautiful, and it's the gift that keeps giving.”

The mayor’s sole disappointment was that Sheeran did not give a shout-out to the Hamilton Gardens.

Southgate hoped he’d return on completion of the Waikato Regional Theatre and said it would be phenomenal if he performed on stage here.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Fans of Ed Sheeran, from left, Charlotte Mason, 5, Gemma McFadyen and Emily Mason, 4, photographed at the same spot the singer was pictured on Monday.

Gemma McFadyen was visiting the Gardens on Tuesday and, upon learning that Sheeran was there on Monday, became quite excited.

“It is really cool and absolutely love that he was here, at the same exact spot, yesterday.

“I love that he integrates himself wherever he is... he is really lovely.”

McFayden attended his concert in Wellington on February 2 and said he was “such a lovely presence”.

She hoped his visit would bring more people to the gardens.

Her favourite Ed Sheeran songs are Galway Girl and A Team.

When shown the picture taken at the gardens, McFadyen said “yup, it’s definitely him, he’s got quite distinguishable tattoos and features”.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff English tourists, from left, Vanessa Lindoe and Lauren Turbott, were surprised by Ed Sheeran’s visit to Hamilton Gardens on Monday.

Travellers from the UK, Vanessa Lindoe and Lauren Turbott, were surprised by the news.

“I feel weird and cool at the same time, because I do not expect him all the way in New Zealand, and then too at the gardens.

“We listen to a lot of his music, we are not hardcore fans, but we like his music. I wish he was here today.”

International tourists Michelle Santelli and her partner Lucas Duvivier were also disappointed they missed him by one day.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff International tourists Lucas Duvivier and Michelle Santelli were disappointed to miss the chance of meeting Ed Sheeran by one day.

Hamilton Gardens director Lucy Ryan said they were “absolutely delighted Ed Sheeran got to enjoy the Gardens”.

“It is a great reflection that our Gardens are of international significance.

“We want as many people to enjoy the gardens and the fact that he got to see it makes our day.”

Sheeran played Sky Stadium on Thursday night, where he forgot lyrics but still wowed a packed crowd.

He is due to play two shows at Auckland’s Eden Park – which was flooded during recent storms - on February 10 and 11.