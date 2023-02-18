Vinyl revival: Music's new spin as two record shops open in South Canterbury

Rebecca Emmerson, of Timaru’s The Vinyl Revolution, got her first record in 2018.

Records across the country are being pulled out of boxes and off shelves where they’ve been gathering dust to be played once again. And the revival has not been lost on South Cantabrians, with two new businesses dedicated to all things vinyl opening in the past few months, and one aficionado is welcoming the comeback. Senior reporter Rachael Comer reports.

It was a VIP ticket to a Def Leppard concert that started it all for Rebecca Emmerson.

While she would listen to her parents’ vinyl collection when she was younger, Emmerson did not own a record until she attended the English rock band’s Hysteria concert in Auckland in 2018.

“Part of the [VIP] package was a blue limited edition LP of Hysteria which I just had to listen to,’’ Emmerson said.

READ MORE:

* Hard work, staying active and getting off the booze and smokes key to reaching 100, centenarian says

* 'A life lived for others is a life worthwhile': Long-time doctor inspired by Einstein hangs up stethoscope

* Five bands to play for fifth Retro Rock in downtown Timaru



But this meant she needed to buy something to play it on and after spending $3000 on a sound system, the rest is history, she said.

“Instant love. I then went and purchased my first record, Pink Floyd Pulse.’’

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Rebecca Emmerson, of The Vinyl Revolution, sorts through records in her Timaru shop.

A photographer, Emmerson opened The Vinyl Revolution in Timaru’s CBD late last year, and is helping supply the growing number of people in the region returning to records.

Meanwhile, about 38.2 kilometres away in South Canterbury’s Geraldine, the Record Keeper opened in January, where enthusiasts can peruse hundreds of records, while enjoying coffee.

Also based in Timaru’s CBD is vinyl aficionado John Simpson who sells records, and the equipment to play it on.

SIDE ONE: Wax Lyrical

While Emmerson had been a professional photographer and graphic designer for 25 years, and loved it, owning a music store had been on her mind from a young age.

“The two really work well together,’’ she said.

“The whole store including the website, marketing material and photography is all my work and I love that I can do both.

“My money has always gone towards music and audio gear, it's a huge passion.’’

Emmerson’s theory is that records are to be played and enjoyed, “not just collected and kept in plastic wrap as an investment’’.

“I love my music way too much for that. The fact they keep their value is a bonus though, and I certainly take care of my collection.’’

Sounds are recorded by either analog, or digital means.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The Vinyl Revolution in Timaru’s CBD was opened by Rebecca Emmerson late last year – something that had been on her mind from a young age.

With analog the sound that is heard is recorded, while the digital method samples the analog signals of a sound and then reconstructs these samples on playback.

“Analog music is by far the superior sound, and having a physical copy of an album is a sign of a true music lover, whether that be cassette, CD or record,’’ Emmerson said.

“I'm not actually sure which of my collections is bigger to be honest.’’

The LP’s artwork was also something to be appreciated, “and of course the sound is how the artist intended it to sound’’.

And it is not just people who remember records the first time around, enjoying them again, she said.

“There has been so much support from Timaru, and there are so many record lovers here.

“I'm reasonably new to the area, but it felt like the right place for a music store. My customers are awesome, and two or three of my biggest customers are young local teenagers who have found the love for records.’’

She said this would always be the goal of her business – to introduce the younger generation to the world of analog, and to educate people of the difference between an analog and digital sound wave.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The Vinyl Revolution’s Rebecca Emmerson in front of a wall of images featuring musicians.

“My original business idea was a record cafe, a destination for music lovers, and it has turned out just as planned.

“The store will always be evolving, and it's going to have a great vibe once all my ideas come to life. It’s awesome, I get to listen to and talk music all day, every day.

“I source records from distributors all over the world and here in New Zealand.’’

When asked for her top five albums, Emmerson said it “is a hard one’’ but she chose the one that started it all – Def Leppard - Hysteria, as well as Alice Cooper - Trash, Icehouse - Man of Colours, Paul Laine - Stick it in your Ear and Chris Cornell - Higher Truth.

“I would also like to make a special mention to any Led Zeppelin album.’’

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Stephen Drew, and wife Katrina Young-Drew, have opened The Record Keeper in Geraldine, a store-dedicated to vinyl.

SIDE TWO: Coffee Homeground

Growing up in England, Stephen Drew enjoyed spending time, and money, in independent music shops.

Skip a few years, and now Drew, and wife Katrina Young-Drew, are the proud owners of the Record Keeper in Geraldine.

The business has come about after a two-year project to renovate, and earthquake strengthen, the building, built in the 1890s.

It combined Drew’s love of records, and his partner’s “passion of baking’’, he said.

The shop also uses solar power in new storage heaters, to spin the vinyl and make the coffee sold there.

Drew said he found Geraldine while working at Fonterra Clandeboye 20 years ago.

“It’s been amazing,’’ Drew said.

“We’ve only been open five weeks, and we’ve had visitors from Rangiora, Ōamaru, Pleasant Point – all over, as well as overseas.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Stephen Drew looks through records in his Geraldine shop.

“People love vinyl music and the quirky little town.’’

Drew said he was lucky enough to grow up in England in the 1960s and ‘70s, and said the music scene changed in the late ‘60s when The Beatles released their Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band album.

He began buying 45s and said he still got excited when he got a new album.

“It’s that human feeling of warmth – the feeling you just can’t get from streaming.’’

Streaming also carried a “huge’’ carbon footprint globally, he said, as massive data centres were required to store the data in.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Music posters in the Geraldine’s business sit above its coffee machine.

“It’s very intensive-energy, and also streaming doesn’t help musicians.’’

Describing himself as a collector, Drew said he was now trying to share his love of albums with others.

“Restoring old albums, cleaning them, getting that dust off them, and then returning them to the marketplace.’’

He said a lot of people were remembering their love of vinyl records and wished they hadn’t given their collections away years ago.

He said music played on vinyl sounded better, and it was how he always remembered listening to and enjoying music.

“Also, albums portray art and a story – it's a tangible thing too.

“A lot of thought has gone into how it is put together.’’

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Timaru’s John Simpson is a vinyl aficionado.

SLEEVE NOTES: Sound and Vision

A vinyl collector walks to their collection, chooses a record, looks at the back of the album, its interior, and learns, or is reminded a little of the band or artist.

They take the vinyl out of its sleeve and put it on their record player.

They sit back, and listen, and in those few minutes it takes to find a record, they are relaxed enough to be ready to take in the information of the music.

To go on a musical, and emotional, journey.

It is this experience John Simpson says you can not get from listening to music by streaming it.

The Timaru man, who owns Living with Style, has a huge record collection, and sells new and second-hand vinyl, as well as the gear to listen to them through.

He is excited about the opening of two other businesses in the region dedicated to vinyl, as well as the growing appreciation for records.

Simpson’s first vinyl investment was Free’s All Right Now which he played on a Philips record player, when he was about 13.

Just out of school at 15, and in his first full-time job before joining the Navy, Simpson was invited to view a colleague’s record collection.

He bought a couple, and it was the “beginning of the quest’’, he said.

Now he has enough of a collection that he could play one record a day for the rest of his lifetime, he said.

“It's a passion and for a lot of people who can’t play music it’s an immensely enjoyable pastime.’’

Simpson said the choice of equipment to play the vinyl on was important, to ensure the best sound possible.

And that listening was part of an “emotional journey’’, and the chance to hear an album in its entirety.

“There are usually 10 to 15 songs on an LP.’’

For the “old soldiers, the vinyl junkies’’ it was about listening for the quality of the analog sound, he said.