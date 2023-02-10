This Burt Bacharach classic was the soundtrack of NZ's public toilets

Many automated Exeloos once used the iconic Burt Bacharach song as their soundtrack.

It was one of Burt Bacharach’s most famous arrangements, the poignant waltz suggesting we all need a little more love.

But for countless Kiwis, it may inspire a sudden urge to use the toilet.

The legendary composer died this week at the age of 94, and is being remembered for his long list of hits that include I Say a Little Prayer, Close to You, and Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head.

He also wrote the melody for What the World Needs Now is Love. That song was recorded by Jackie DeShannon and released in 1965, with Kiwi pianist Carl Doy later recording an instrumental version for his Piano By Candlelight album.

It was that version that New Zealand public toilet company Exeloo would choose to use as the soundtrack for its automated amenities. They have more than 350 public toilets in New Zealand, but their toilets can also be found in Australia and North America.

When a user enters an automated Exeloo public toilet, the door closes, and a voice instructs you to press a button to lock it.

After a warning that you have a maximum of 10 minutes to do your business, you are then left to enjoy the tinkling tones of the music, which concludes with an automated flush and opening of the door.

Comments on a YouTube video suggest the Bacharach classic has become intrinsically linked with the toileting experience.

“Can feel my bowels loosen when this song starts,” one user shared.

The song has also been a subject of intrigue on Reddit, with several threads dedicated to “the song that plays in every public toilet”.

On Shazam, an app for identifying music, the Carl Doy version has been identified 13,666 times –presumably from curious listeners tuning in from the stalls.

But Bacharach's loo legacy is being flushed away.

When Stuff approached Exeloo managing director Craig van Asch for comment on their use of What the World Needs Now is Love, he revealed the track had recently been removed from most of their public toilets.

Since buying the company in 2020 with his business partner, they had been updating the automated toilets to have a whole new sound – “bird song, and stuff like that”.

They had also changed the voice commands – which used to be American accents – to sound more local.

However, he said there were toilets out there that had yet to be upgraded, where the Bacharach melody may still be able to be heard. For those with a “need for nostalgia”, you can find these toilets in:

Mosgiel, Dunedin

Frederick Street, Dunedin

Great King Street, Dunedin

Murupara

Rawhiti Street, Hamilton

Nightcaps

Queens Park, Invercargill

Powerhouse Reserve, Picton

Midway Park, Te Puke

Greymouth Train Station, Greymouth

Ōtaki Tasman Road, Ōtaki Beach

Town Hall, Dannevirke

Ruawai