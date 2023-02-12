Sunshine, leather and shades for ZZ Top at Queenstown concert

ZZ Top's Elwood Francis and Billy Gibbons perform at the Gibbston Valley Winery Summer Concert, near Queenstown.

It was a hot summer’s day, but American rockers ZZ Top were never going to put away the black leather jackets for their Queenstown concert.

Instantly recognisable with their beards, shades and guitars, the band played hits including Gimme All Your Lovin’ and Legs before an appreciative crowd of 15,000 on Saturday.

The crowd was well warmed up with the powerful voice of Pat Benatar, accompanied by guitar and piano-playing husband Neil Giraldo, performing crowd pleasers such as Heartbreaker, Love is a Battlefield and We Belong.

Supplied/Stuff An aerial view of the 15,000-strong crowd at the Gibbston Valley Winery Summer Concert.

The Stone Temple Pilots played their hits from the 1990s and early 2000s and The Angels gave an energetic performance including Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again and Take A Long Line.

The Gibbston Valley Winery concert was the finale of Greenstone Entertainment’s summer series for the year following a performance to a sell-out crowd of 17,500 in Taupō.

A third concert, scheduled for February 5 at Whitianga, was cancelled due to weather conditions.

Greenstone Entertainment chief executive Amanda Calvert said the concert organisers were already working on plans for the 2024 summer concert tour.