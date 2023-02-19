Listen: Olivia Newton John sings her last duet with Dolly Parton

The Queen of Country, Dolly Parton has released a previously unheard duet she recorded with late Australian singer Dame Olivia Newton John.

Dropping on YouTube, on Friday (US time), the cover of Parton’s 1974-released country hit Jolene features Parton providing back up to Newton John’s sultry vocals on several verses. The duo recorded the song in separate locations for a compilation of duets Newton John was working on prior to her death in August, 2022.

According to USA Today, Parton released the duet as a tribute to her friend and fellow artist who she had known “for years”.

"My first memory of Olivia was when her song ‘Let Me Be There’ was a hit. I have loved her ever since,” Parton said in a statement.

"My last memory of Olivia was when I sang with her on my song ‘Jolene’ which she recorded for an album not so very long ago. I cannot wait to hear that album and Olivia may you rest in peace. You left a spot that one else will ever fill."

The duet showcases both singers’ vocal clarity and range, and is accompanied by a video showing the singers recording separately. In the clip, Newton John appears upbeat and enthusiastic throughout.

"We had many occasions that we got to share together, either backstage or performing on the same shows, and I loved every moment that I ever got to spend with her,” Parton told USA Today.

“I've always been inspired by her grit, tenderness, willingness, and determination.”

Newton John died in August 2022 at 73. Although the cause of her death was not given at the time, she was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, and she confirmed she had cancer for the third time in 2018.

Scott Barbour/Getty Images Olivia Newton-John during the annual Wellness Walk and Research Runon September 16, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia.

in 2022, Newton John spent month recording for the new album with some of her favourite singers. The album, which will be released in May, will also feature duets with Mariah Carey, Michael McDonald, John Travolta and Australian personality Chloe Rose Lattanzi, Newton John’s daughter.

Newton John’s discography is formidable, comprising 28 studio albums and 6 live albums. She also won 4 Grammy awards, five number one hits in the US alone (according toe the Billboard top 100) and sold more than 100 million records worldwide.

But she will be best remembered by fans as a soulful singer, and a playful actress, and by Australia as a one of their greatest creative talents.

Damian Dovarganes/AP Flowers adorn Olivia Newton-John's Hollywood Walk of Fame star in Los Angeles on Monday, August 8, 2022, following the singer’s death at the age of 73.

On February 26, a state memorial in honour of Newton John is planned in Melbourne, Victoria, where her family emigrated from the UK when she was 5.