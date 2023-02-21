Lorde, Neil Finn and L.A.B among stars headlining Cyclone Gabrielle relief concert

Neil Finn will join Electric Avenue artists at a star-studded concert on Friday to raise money for the victims of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Some of New Zealand’s top musical talents will perform at a fundraising concert this week to raise money for the victims of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Lorde, Neil Finn, Marlon Williams, Tiki Taane, L.A.B and Supergroove feature in the Ōtautahi 4 Aotearoa Cyclone Relief Concert on Friday.

They will be joined by Lee Mvtthews,​ PRINS,​ 1 Drop Nation, Emma Dilemma and Big Sima.

The concert will be hosted by Ōtautahi’s own Mike McRoberts at the Christchurch Town Hall.

Communities across the North Island are beginning to count the toll of the devastating cyclone, and the clean-up is expected to cost billions of dollars.

The Government on Monday earmarked $250 million to help Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and local councils assess and fix roads, along with $50m to deliver interim emergency business and primary sector support.

Finn said people everywhere watched and took shelter as the devastating cyclone wreaked havoc.

"It seems natural and fitting that we gather together now, play music and raise money for the people whose lives and livelihoods have been upended," he said.

“It seems natural and fitting that we gather together now, play music and raise money for the people whose lives and livelihoods have been upended,” he said.

“I am grateful to have this opportunity to lend a hand.”

The concert would be a night of diverse and magical music and a show of solidarity and support, he said.

Tickets will be $129.90 and all profits from the event will be donated to Red Cross New Zealand.

Doug Peters L.A.B will perform at the fundraising concert in Christchurch.

The artists, crew people, the venue and behind the scenes facilitators are giving their time and resources for free.

Team Event director Callam​ Mitchell said music industry stalwart Brent Eccles called him with the idea on Thursday.

“We were all in. Having experienced the devastating earthquakes here in Christchurch, we understand the pain and the long road ahead.”

Many of the artists were already due to be in the city this weekend to perform at the sold-out Electric Avenue concert on Saturday.

Mitchell put out the word about Friday night's show and was overwhelmed by the number who wanted to take part.

Mitchell put out the word about Friday night’s show and was overwhelmed by the number who wanted to take part.

“We could probably run three nights of this with the overwhelming response we’ve had.”

It was a special opportunity for the artists and would be a memorable night those who attended, he said.

“I imagine it will be a heartfelt, emotional evening with a whole country feeling for everyone up north and what they are going through.”

Wayne Tait/Supplied Tiki Taane will perform at his hometown Christchurch at Ōtautahi 4 Aotearoa.

Organising the show within a week was proving a challenge for everyone, but was worth the effort, Mitchell said, and if it worked out it would raise “hundreds of thousands” of dollars to support those who needed it.

Eccles said it was the perfect opportunity to help Kiwis in need.

“In hearing what we were doing, Neil Finn, Lorde and L.A.B. were the first to put their hands up.

“I know that they will verbalise our emotions and feelings so well on the night as the star-studded show's rangatira.”

Tickets are on sale from 2pm on Tuesday via ticketek.co.nz.