Curator Dr Michael Brown on the art of researching music

Music researcher Dr Michael Brown works at the Alexander Turnbull Library but has just been appointed as this year’ JD Stout Fellow at Victoria University of Wellington.

Music researcher Dr Michael Brown grew up on the Kāpiti Coast, and has lived in and around Wellington for most of his life. Filmmaking and music were early passions, with a long stint working at the Aro St Video Shop while pursuing creative side projects.

Around 2002, he got hooked into researching New Zealand music. This led to postgraduate studies at Victoria University, followed by archiving work. In 2015, he was appointed curator, music at the Alexander Turnbull Library, where his work involves developing the music collections and promoting them.

You've recently been appointed as the 2023 JD Stout Fellow. What will you spend your time researching?

The research is into how electronic popular music is a medium of expression for millennials and younger generations. The main case study will be the music of Luke Rowell, well-known in New Zealand under his synthpop alias Disasteradio and, more recently, in the global vaporwave scene as Eyeliner.

Music culture reveals much about the impact of the digital revolution we are in the middle of. The research will look at how contemporary music is created, distributed and consumed, and the new sensibilities of artists such as Rowell, who is part of the first cohort to grow up with the World Wide Web at its fingertips. The main outcome will be a book for Bloomsbury’s 33 1/3 series about the 2015 Eyeliner album BUY NOW. I also want to look at New Zealand internet history, which now goes back more than 30 years.

What first sparked your interest in music research?

Music has appealed since childhood. The research side began shortly after an OE in 2001. Returning from Europe with fresh eyes, I was struck by how different New Zealand now seemed by comparison. I think studying New Zealand music became a way of trying to understand this sense of difference.

Can you talk about what you've discovered with your previous research?

My doctoral research looked at vernacular (informal) forms of music-making in New Zealand. For case studies I researched the post-WWII singsong tradition in tramping clubs and the “Māori strum” guitar style. With both, a general absence of formality gave people space to shape music to their specific situations and needs, to make it their own. Lately I’ve been writing about music archiving and the importance of preserving the master tapes of labels such as Flying Nun.

Do you play any instruments yourself?

At a young age, I was fortunate enough to be given piano lessons. My preferred instrument is the guitar though, which I picked up as a teenager and have played in bands and kapa haka. It’s so versatile and great to muck around with.

What are your views on how streaming is affecting the world of music?

Obviously the streaming model has its benefits. But it also raises lots of questions around financial rewards for creativity, freedom of access, music’s carbon footprint, and how we engage with new releases, given that tens of thousands of tracks are reportedly added to platforms every day. In my view, we need to keep an eye on streaming ever achieving too much of a monopoly. It would be more sustainable for the music ecosystem to remain decentralised and diverse.

Which music artists would you invite to a dinner party, if you could invite anybody at all?

Herbie Hancock, Prince Tui Teka, Nadia Boulanger, Mavis Staples, Charles Ives, Joni Mitchell, Iggy Pop.

What are you listening to at the moment?

Local artist Amamelia’s new LP Bananamelia! has been on high rotate, plus the recent Tall Dwarfs retrospective, Unravelled. Recently I’ve been exploring the catalogues of 1980s labels such as Windham Hill and Coda, including artists such as Shadowfax, Mark Isham and Tom Newman who create interesting fusions of electronic, folk, and New Age.