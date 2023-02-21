Seeing red: Dunedin motel cancels early booking for Pink concert

Pink fans are angry after a motel cancelled their early efforts to secure a room in Dunedin.

A Timaru woman, who declined to be named, said she booked accommodation “immediately” after learning the American singer would be playing at Forsyth Barr Stadium on March 5, 2024.

That was because the last time the American singer performed in Dunedin, in 2018, she was unable to secure accommodation and ended up driving two-and-a-half hours home early the next morning.

She looked at accommodation in Dunedin for the night of Pink’s 2024 show and secured a room at Alexis Motor Lodge through Booking.com.

She booked a second room for her group directly with the motel as she “preferred that the accommodation provider gets all the money”.

The booking was made using her credit card on the motel’s website, which indicated more rooms were available.

In total, she booked two rooms, each for three people, and received confirmation.

That left her to worry only about tickets – or so she thought.

Later that morning, she received two emails – one from Booking.com and the other from the motel – stating the bookings had been cancelled.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Alexis Motor Lodge in Dunedin has cancelled booking for the night of pop star Pink’s 2024 show.

Both emails referred her to the motel, and she emailed asking if she could rebook the rooms – even at a new rate, as she assumed they were cancelled due to the concert announcement.

She had not received a reply a week later, so followed up with a phone call.

She later received an email citing a “major IT glitch” was behind the cancellation. The motel offered to put her on a waitlist in case of cancellations.

“They seemed confident there would be cancellations from people who can’t [buy] tickets, but that stadium can hold a lot more people than there are beds in Dunedin.”

The woman noted no rooms were now listed as available in Dunedin for the night of Pink’s show. She believed some accommodation would be listed later at inflated prices.

The woman said she had been to “heaps” of concerts at Dunedin’s stadium, which she preferred to other venues because its roof made it suitable for all weather.

But faced with uncertainty over accommodation, she decided not to go to the concert.

She was not the only one annoyed at the motel cancelling her booking, with another person also voicing their displeasure on Facebook.

Tina Christians told Stuff she booked a $178 room at Alexis Motor Lodge within 10 minutes of Pink’s concert being announced, but later received an email saying the booking had been cancelled.

Another email said the cancelled booking was due to a “glitch”, and she had a year to find alternative accommodation.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Alexis Motor Lodge told customers their cancellations were due to an “IT glitch”.

“I would never recommend them to anyone after that,” she said.

The motel’s website showed no rooms available on the day of the concert, or through any third party booking.

The motel owners did not respond to requests for comment.

Dunedin’s lack of accommodation during major concerts was highlighted before last month’s Red Hot Chili Peppers show, with one backpacker charging up to $1000 for a room the night of the concert.

While third-party booking sites made it look like Dunedin was full, some rooms were still available.

People wanting a room were advised to contact the Dunedin i-Site, rather than use a third-party site.

According to the Consumer Protection website, businesses are free to set their own prices and can increase prices above levels charged previously.

However, the Fair Trading Act prohibits misleading and deceptive conduct and false representations, which means if a business gives a reason for a price increase it must be true, or they risk breaching the law.

If consumers did not believe the reason for the increase was true, they could make a complaint to the Commerce Commission.