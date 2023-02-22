Sting's son Joe Sumner on influencing elections, Kiwi strikers and the Christchurch cafe he can't wait to visit

Joined by his son - and special guest - Joe Sumner, Sting is scheduled to bring his My Songs tour to Christchurch on March 1.

A coffee connoisseur who has been regularly sharing foam art on his social media, one internationally-renowned musician believes a Christchurch institution might just have the inside running when it comes to being his new favourite haunt.

Joe Sumner can’t quite believe there’s a café called Joe’s Sumner in a seaside suburb of New Zealand’s Garden City, but he’s eager to check it out while in town early next month with his Dad.

A man who has managed to found an app company and a semi-professional US football team, as well as being the frontman and bassist of UK band Fiction Plane, the now 46-year-old Sumner has certainly done his best to carve out his own career separate to that of his even more famous father – Sting.

Stuff talked to the singer-songwriter in Perth via Zoom ahead of the pair’s sole Kiwi concert for Sting’s My Songs tour, where Sumner is both the opening act and a “special guest”.

How did the invitation to tour with your Dad come about? Did he just simply ask if you were keen?

It was floated pretty much like that: “Do you fancy it?”

“Yeah, as long as I can bring my kids from time-to-time [Sumner is a father-of-four] – I’m in for sure.”

It does honestly feel a bit more like a holiday than a regular tour. We’ve got days off here and there and we’ve been surrounded by scenic beauty while travelling through South Africa and now Australia so far. Really, as soon as I heard the route, I was like, “I’m coming”.

How different is it to when you toured with Fiction Plane opening for your Dad’s band The Police in 2007?

I’m different. Time has passed. Things in the world have moved on. I’m playing all on my own (this time), just my guitar and my voice. So I’m getting to really explore my own instrument – as it were.

Plus, Sting’s got a really young band at the moment, so I get to hang out with them, so I don’t miss the camaraderie of having my own band too much.

Getty Images Joe Sumner is the opening act and special guest on his father's tour.

What can listeners expect to hear from you?

I’ve written all these songs myself. Most of them are inspired by my own children. It’s just me playing them. There will be big, lush arrangements to be heard on a record coming out soon called Sunshine in the Night, but while we are here, it’s just me and the guitar and very accessible, lyric-heavy songs.

My favourite thing about playing on my own is that I get messages back the next day quoting lyrics back to me – and they get them right.

One of your songs really struck a chord in 2020. Hope became an anthem for the Biden-Harris Presidential election campaign. How did that come about?

I live in the States and I can’t vote because I’m English, but I’ve got American children. And I thought, “I’ve got to be able to do something” and this song just felt right. It’s really about how something’s not quite right – and you just need a feeling that things are going to get better somehow.

We reached out to the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris campaign and they said, “great, its perfect”, and it got played 82 trillion times, in Georgia specifically. That eventually went for the Democrats just by the skin of its teeth. [I’m] Not saying I did it, but I did my little bit and – maybe – we pushed it over the edge.

While you live in the US, you’re still very much a Newcastle United fan – thanks to your father’s influence – have you been enjoying their revival this season?

It’s exciting. I don’t know if we will do anything this year, but it feels like we could. It’s now not out of the realm of possibility that we can beat any team. It’s been really fun to watch.

But what did you make of their recent decision to loan their Kiwi striker Chris Wood to Nottingham Forest?

I question the move, I gotta say. We don’t have the greatest depth. He was solid and he will go down in history as a man who kept us up last year – for sure.

Tell me a little bit about your songwriting process – has it been influenced by your father at all?

Writing in general – and songwriting specifically – it’s territorial. So you have to find your place that you kind of own. It is tricky for me, because my dad has a lot of territory which is well defended.

The music and the lyrics? Ideally they come together, but often I find I think of an idea that I really believe in and I can really explore and, then, two years later, it will be the perfect lyric for the piece of music that I’m making – and it just goes in there.

What I’ve learned from my Dad and other songwriters and producers is that you never really know if you’ve got an actual song, or it’s really going to connect, or going to be a hit. But every time you write a song, you can get this sort of feeling – which can be utterly delusional or not – that this is it – and you just have to go with it with your full effort, fully believe that it’s going to be the biggest hit in the world, and that gives it the best shot of it working.

Getty Images Joe Sumner with his father Sting while touring together with the respective bands The Police and Fiction Plane in 2007.

Sting says his musical inspirations included Bob Marley and Paul Simon – who did you look to growing up?

The grunge movement was what inspired me to join a band. I listened to Nirvana – and the next day I was in a band (joining his schoolmate Dan Brown in what would eventually become Fiction Plane).

I do remember though going out to somebody’s party as a full “grunge kid” – wearing the long-sleeved t-shirt under the short-sleeved t-shirt, long hair and not having had a shower for weeks – and then Dancing Queen by Abba came on and I was like, “this is amazing”. But I still had that tribal grunge thing, so I didn’t know what to do with it.

Musically, some of the bands I really love include The Specials, The Stranglers and Madness. There’s a lot of ska influence – I don’t know why.

You sort of realise that every kind of music is inspirational – someone’s put their heart and soul into it.

Joe Sumner is the opening act and special guest on his father Sting’s My Songs tour, which is scheduled to visit Christchurch Arena on March 1. For more information and tickets, see sting.com