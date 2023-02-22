'There was no such thing as African-Kiwi before': These musicians charted their own way

Tribal, a six-part Stuff documentary series, goes inside New Zealand’s underground music communities to see how music is shaping the nation. In episode six, Tribal meets the musicians behind the sound of the burgeoning African Kiwi music scene.

Ray Ruzibiza​ had seen the world by the time he was 13.

He was born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo after his parents fled Rwanda due to genocide. He then spent most of his childhood in South Africa, before he started a new life for himself as a teenager when his family moved to Gisborne.

The move to Aotearoa wasn’t easy.

“I really struggled to adjust,” Ruzibiza, a musician who performs as Razia Biza, says.

“I couldn't understand the accent. People couldn't understand mine. You know, and I just really missed home. I really miss my friends. And, you know, we were the only African people in the whole town.”

It was the turn of the millennium.

The golden age of hip hop had enthralled the young Ruzibiza.

While connecting with his classmates had been difficult, music proved something to bond over with other kids.

Matt Gerrand/Stuff Ray Ruzibiza is a Hamilton-based rapper.

And the introduction of classroom computers helped Ruzibiza to take his passion to the next level.

“We had these headphones at school that had a little microphone connected to it. So I took the headphones home, plugged them into my computer, and I was able to just kind of record, you know, really simple music.”

Those basic classroom headphones proved to exactly what Ruzibiza needed to start his rap career.

Jump forward to 2023 and Ruzibiza, now living in Hamilton – “the best city in the world” – has become a leading figure in New Zealand’s hip-hop community.

For the past decade he’s been releasing a constant stream of EPs and albums, working with artists across the globe and right here in Aotearoa.

He’s won critical acclaim, but has also grown major respect in the community as not just a musician but a trailblazer that’s helped bring other African Kiwis into art.

Matt Gerrand/Stuff Musicians Blaze the Emperor and Raiza Biza both live in Hamilton, where they collaborate on hip-hop projects.

For the Stuff music documentary series Tribal, I met Ruzibiza in Hamilton to discuss his latest projects with other African Kiwi artists. In interviews with myself and filmmaker Chris Graham, he charted the creation of this burgeoning music scene since he’s moved to Aotearoa.

See their story in the video above or at stuff.co.nz/tribal.

He started working with Joe Rahim, who performs as Blaze the Emperor. Also living in Hamilton, where he says he’ll one day be mayor, Rahim is also Rwandan.

He moved to Aotearoa as a refugee due to the genocide, at a time when there were very few African people and little recognition of African culture here.

”I was an African immigrant really early on,” he says.

It was hard. “Really hard,” Rahim says. In a way, it also offered people like him and Ruzibiza an opportunity to do something new – to create their own culture here in Aotearoa.

“There was no such thing as African-Kiwi before – like we created that,” Ruzibiza says.

Now in his mid-30s, with his own kids, Ruzibiza has continued working with other African-Kiwi musicians.

Matt Gerrand/Stuff Abdul Kay (foreground) and Mo Muse (background) are solo artists and performed in the supergroup BLKCITY.

In groups such as BLKCITY, he worked with the young Auckland rapper Mo Muse and Abdul Kay.

Kay says he hopes it will be a lot easier, now, for young African-Kiwis to also follow their passion for music.

“Passing on the inspiration is the most important thing,” he says.

“To inspire, not just as a creative but as a human being, to inspire someone else is the most important thing. And I feel we are kind of doing that.”

Being the trailblazers has added a lot of pressure for these musicians. It’s something few others in the music industry have to deal with.

But Ruzibiza says it is worth it.

He hopes young African-Kiwis will see their music scene, and that it will create new opportunities for future generations.

Watch the full Tribal series at stuff.co.nz/tribal.