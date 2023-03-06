Christchurch musician tackles abuse within relationships with new single

Just getting in the lift to talk to a journalist is enough to trigger the guilt Phoebe Vic has carried for 15 years.

The strong fierce clear voice that confronts the sexual assault she suffered within a relationship when she was 18 is not as sure as it is on her new single Closure, but she’s determined to see this part of her journey through.

“I want to take my power back,” the 33-year-old explains, through carefully chosen words.

Beside her, best friend and award-winning producer, musician and APRA Silver Scroll nominee Emily C.Browning nods her head.

Proud of the pair’s collaboration that showcases the tremendous talent Vic possesses, Browning knows just how deep the Ōtautahi based musician has had to reach to make the single.

As Vic begins to talk, her voice trails off as she tries to explain the trauma of a relationship that she is only confronting now – with the help of a therapist.

Young, and with only high school relationships behind her, Vic began dating a man who was a decade older. With no knowledge of what constituted a healthy relationship and the naive belief that whatever took place within that intimate framework was legal, she felt saying no was not an option.

Emma Dilemma/Supplied Phoebe Vic has released a new music single that challenges what is accepted as normal behaviour in relationships.

Vic found herself in situations where sexual consent was not implicitly granted, but it happened regardless, because otherwise he would make her feel uncomfortable.

Saying no led to her partner telling her she was boring.

“I definitely felt like I wasn’t enough. All I wanted to do was please him.”

What followed, after the relationship ended, was a decade of trauma and other emotionally abusive and manipulative relationships – until she started seeing a therapist.

Emma Dilemma/Supplied The talented musician is also well known in the Christchurch theatre scene.

She finally understood the guilt she carried about not “being enough” was because she had been sexually assaulted.

Though well known for her drama career, Vic’s first love had always been songwriting, and it wasn’t long before she channelled the darkness she felt into Closure.

In the track, Vic confronts her abuser with a power grounded in maturity.

“You were the adult, and I was so weak,” Vic sings against a minimalist beat that grows in strength with a vocal chant and over the beating of drums and synths before ending with her simple truth: “You were the adult, and I was 18.”

It’s a moody, edgy and sophisticated pop song that reverberates long after it’s over. Vic hopes her cathartic journey to creating the song will resonate with listeners and empower others to confront abuse within their relationships.

“One of the things I thought about a lot was how often sexual assault and abuse is usually painted in a way that suggests it’s perpetrated by a stranger in a dark alley. But really it can be perpetrated by people we know, trust and love within the context of a relationship.”

Browning believes part of the issue is the hard line between legal and illegal in our society, with little acknowledgement of the grey areas.

Emma Dilemma/Supplied The video for Closure utilises Vic’s acting skills.

Closure intends to place a confronting mirror in front of the offender and explore a sense of intentional discomfort, Browning explains, while acting as an empowering anthem for those with similar experiences.

The equally captivating and uncomfortable video was shot over two days at Coca Gallery in Christchurch by photography director Caleb Macdonald and physical theatre performer Tom Eason.

It conveys the scars of Vic’s experience and utilises her acting skills to portray the physical disorientation and jarring of her life since the abuse.

Part of Vic’s journey has been accepting what happened, and not making excuses for it.

“I still doubt my experience and think people won’t believe me.”

Now she’s focused on making better choices and learning how to comfort herself when the ugly thoughts creep back in.

“This is the song I want people to hear the most. Although there is a dark message, there is also hope.”

Closure is available on all streaming platforms and will be followed by Vic’s EP, which is due for release in mid 2023.