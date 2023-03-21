Riki Pirihi on music, still using CDs and his CubaDupa gig

Riki Pirihi was born in Ōtepoti Dunedin but moved to Pōneke Wellington in 1997 to “not finish” jazz school. He descends from Ngāti Wai and Ngāti Māhanga Hourua. He’s always been a musician, sometimes fluctuating between odd jobs here and there, but music has always been a constant element on his life journey.

“Playing and learning the drums has been my main passion, and it has allowed me to play with a vast array of musicians over the past 30 years, from TrinityRoots to Orchestra of Spheres,” he says.

Pirihi is leading a new piece debuting at CubaDupa called Te Hou Nui, featuring more than 100 musicians from all backgrounds and stages of musical development. The ensemble will be divided into four, and musical ‘smoke signals’ – a concept inspired by the Māori method of lighting a fire to create smoke to claim land for the creation of pā – will be used to generate a call-and-response activation that creates an uplifting and connecting symphonic experience.

Tell us about your role and what people can expect at CubaDupa?

I am lucky to be the composer for the Cuba Sonic this year. It was supposed to be last year, but it clashed with the Covid restrictions that were happening around the same time. I think people can expect a joyous sound, lots of percussion, brass instruments, and singers.

OLIVER CRAWFORD/Supplied Pirihi is the composer of a new piece called Te Hou Nui at CubaDupa which is on between March 25-26. (File photo)

How did you go about developing the set?

I did quite a bit of listening to Duke Ellington around the time of composing the music and, as a result, my composition sounds nothing like Duke Ellington. But immersing myself into some deep listening just aided me in simply constructing a piece of music on my laptop that was easy to play and accessible for most musicians to execute.

What is your process when you are creating art/music?

It varies. I have no defined process really. Sometimes I listen to other music to feel inspired. Sometimes it is going for a walk and listening to the surroundings. Mostly it is none of these things and I just sit down and start.

Who are some of your biggest artistic inspirations, and why?

As a drummer – Kenny, Philly/Papa Jo, Max, Art, Tony, Baby, Ant, Jack. (Drummers will know this line up). The list is too big really. As a musician – too many to mention. To be really honest with you, my babies Māia, Kiva and Darcy are what move me into the space to be a better human and artist.

If you were prime minister for a day, what policies would you introduce to better support artists?

A lot of our creative community suffer in silence with a range of mental health issues, so I guess policies that address the wellbeing of a person is probably the most important policy.

What is the best piece of career advice you've ever received?

Do it again.

supplied Pirihi still uses CDs and has recently been listening to an album of compositions by Neill Duncan.

What are your views on how streaming is affecting the world of music?

I personally don’t use Spotify or Tidal etc. So I’m not sure. I am still at Compact Disc era levels of music consumption. I guess there has been a re-imagining of music distribution over the past few decades and it has both positive and negative consequences for musicians.

Which song lyric resonates with you above all others?

“There comes a time to wake up to what’s happening” – Tony Williams.

What are you reading/watching/listening to at the moment, or planning to attend?

I have been listening to an album of beautiful compositions by the late Neill Duncan that has been released on Kiwijahzz, it features people who I really look up to in the musical community. I have also been reading A Mind-Body Deal, which is a book about another late-great musician and polymath, Milford Graves. Essential reading.