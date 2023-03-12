Disappointed Snoop Dogg fans hit out at concert's 'horrific' audio

When rap legend Snoop Dogg kept shouting “I can’t hear you” to fans at his Auckland concert at Trusts Arena last night, it was rubbing salt into the wound for many of them who said the audio was so bad they could barely hear him.

Several dispirited fans have gone online to express their dismay at a concert that fell flat after the first half hour. “If Snoop was trying to hype us up it wasn’t that we were ‘overly docile’; we simply couldn’t hear him,” one fan commented on Stuff.

“Despite being directly in front of speakers, we couldn’t hear a single word coming out of the microphone. We had to guess what songs were playing based on the bass and overly loud synth. No-one was singing because if we were, that’s all we could hear! You could make out every conversation happening within a 3m radius, so one-one was even speaking apart from the odd awkward comment about how bad the sound was.

“We left early, and we are gutted, Maybe other areas of the concert sounded better? But for thousands of us it was a major let down.”

Another reader described the sound quality as “absolutely horrific”. “What a fail,” BaileeF said. “The audience was flat because we paid $180 in GA (General Admission) to not be able to hear Snoop! He did a fantastic performance but was 100% let down by the venue. Very disappointed.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Snoop Dogg couldn't hear the crowd at Trusts Arena, and many people in the crowd couldn't hear him.

“Everyone around us wasn’t even singing or clapping because there would be no hope to hear even a little bit of Snoop if you did.”

Miriam, a fan who spoke to Stuff today, said she was in the general admission area, as close as they could get. “We just couldn’t hear Snoop at all. Some bass was distorted, and you really couldn’t tell what song was playing. We discussed leaving, but saw it through.

“The organisers had a lot of time to assess the situation and fix something, but nothing happened. The last song we could just hear, but that may just have been lots of people singing. It wasn’t good, but it was still an experience.”

Nick, a fan who went to the Christchurch show, spoke to Stuff about similar problems at that show, which he described as “budget”. Having seen Snoop Dogg perform in Berlin 10 years ago, he had high hopes. “That show was epic. He had rappers Daz and Kurupt from Tha Dogg Pound, Soopafly on keyboards – all that gangsta old-school crew, and back-up singers.

“But the sound quality at the Christchurch show was pretty bad. It was hard to work out what song he was playing – sometimes we couldn’t even hear the vocals. And I was by the sound deck, thinking it would be the best place.

“Snoop was pretty good, and I still had a good time – there was a good vibe. By the last two songs, they had turned up his vocals, but then it was over.”

Issu described the audio mixing in Auckland as dreadful: “Half the time Snoop was being drowned out by the backing track. Everyone in the crowd was commenting on it, and when Tom Francis played during the intermission he was 100% inaudible.

“That’s why people switched off and became disengaged. Cause they literally couldn’t hear the show.”

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Stuff reviewer Lyric Waiwiri-Smith, in the VIP area, said Snoop Dogg delivered an incredible performance reflective of his legendary status.

Stuff reviewer Lyric Waiwiri-Smith, in the VIP area, said the entire crowd seemed to fall flat after Francis’s appearance and a DJ taking over for a spell. She wondered if was “too much weed, too little energy”, but also surmised it could be the arena – after all the star “delivered an incredible performance reflective of his legendary status”.

“Or perhaps it was the venue,” she wrote. “While Trusts Arena’s outdoors area was able to boast an eye-watering amount of concert-goers, the space between the ‘VIP’ section and the general crowd seemed ridiculous, and perhaps if this review was written from the general admission area, the crowd energy would seem even more abysmal.”

Another writer wasn’t so convinced about the performance itself: “Snoop was high as a kite. The smoke break was weird. He didn’t finish a single song.”

Other stars who have performed at Trusts Arena include Jack Harlow on July 31, 2022, and there didn’t appear to be any complaints about the audio at that time.

Trusts Arena has been approached for comment.