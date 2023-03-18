From DJing at student parties to promoting major music events

Baseline festival was created by two former Otago students.

Hamish Todd began DJing as a first-year university student – now he’s behind one of the hottest events in Dunedin.

Baseline is billed as a “full day dance marathon”, and is the brainchild of Todd, 24, and Angus Tylee, 23.

The pair began running events as second-year students in 2018, which included Todd DJing at student parties and Tylee building on his summer job experience working at the Rhythm and Vines festival.

“We’ve both always had a passion for music, and so we joined forces on working together and promoting events,” Todd said.

Todd, who comes from Hawke’s Bay, brought his DJ equipment south when he moved to Dunedin, and quickly found a niche.

That led him to begin DJing at local bars and large flat parties, and it “snowballed” from there.

In 2017, Tylee approached him about starting a music festival in Martinborough, but the pair pulled the pin over concerns of the financial implications if it failed.

Supplied Revellers at the festival, which is held at Logan Park, Dunedin.

That led them to try something smaller, including putting on their first show at a Dunedinclub which involved flying in drum’n’bass duo Flowidus from Australia.

“It sold out in about three hours. And from there we just had that fire in our belly to keep going,” Todd said.

That led to the creation of their first Baseline festival at Wingatui, west of Dunedin, scheduled for March 2020, which had to be postponed to late 2020 due to Covid-19.

“We got lucky and were able to do it in March 2021, but last year we were postponed to later in the year again because of Covid.”

Todd said the pair were undeterred by the two postponements, and they were lucky they had full-time jobs to fall back on.

The Logan Park-based event hosts predominantly drum’n’bass and house music artists, but the lineup also features a hip hop guest each year. It will be held on April 1.

Supplied/Stuff Baseline Festival will kick-off at Dunedin’s Logan Park on April 1.

The event, for which they expect to sell around 3000 tickets, is less about “making money, but because we love it”.

Todd said the pair were focused on making a positive contribution towards nightlife safety.

“Dunedin gets a pretty bad rap for party culture, and the more of these events we can have, the better.”

While his day job is working as an accountant in Auckland, Todd said: “I honestly can’t stop smiling on the flight down ... I get so excited about it.”