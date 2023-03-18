Review: Homegrown, same again

REVIEW: Homegrown has the unenviable task of trying to balance the extremities of the New Zealand music scene in one coherent event which will appeal to the masses and sell lots of tickets.

As a result, its line-up at the one-day event, across five stages, was a collection of the most easy-listening, local bands.

We have Mitch James, New Zealand’s answer to Ed Sheeran (who Google tells me is his mentor). I remember first hearing his earworm Sunday Morning on the radio, and thinking he was from North America.

His set on the Park Stage was well received by the younger, primarily teenaged and in a bucket-hat, crowd, many of which were singing along.

Che-Fu’s set on the City Stage wasn’t as packed out as it should have been – a nod to the younger crowd, which has garnered a reputation for excessive drinking. I loved the medleys he put together.

The Black Seeds played an extremely polished set.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Troy Kingi at the City stage.

Gin Wigmore’s retro-soul sound burst on the scene about a decade ago and was perhaps our answer to Amy Winehouse (whose death I will never recover from). Her singing, steeped in clichéd blues, would have you thinking she is from the deep south of the USA. She is from Auckland.

Sir Dave Dobbyn, Shapeshifter and Shihad – all of which need no introduction – finished the night on their respective stages, with a very male end to the evening.

Sachi, also males, are a duo who look like twins but are not. They played their pop-dance hits, which sound very much like the backing tracks to the Les Mills pump classes, into the evening.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The line-up at the one-day event, across five stages, was a collection of the most easy-listening, local bands.

The festival blends in with city living on the waterfront, ticket holders mingling with those passing through.

The vibe was mainly positive, surely helped by the blue skies and blazing sun, with temperatures warm for March. The crowd was a mix of ages, and music tastes, although an older crowd gave way to a younger one as the evening wore on.

Mullets and miniskirts were commonplace, and the vibe became a bit manic. Eyes became more glazed and words slurred as a result of day drinking in the sun.