Kiwi start-up aims to be the Uber of live venue entertainment

Mike Krishnan Jones of GigHQ in his Masterton home.

A homegrown digital start-up aims to revolutionise gig booking just as Uber and Airbnb transformed their industries.

Three professional musicians have created GigHQ, an online booking platform that automates the often time-consuming and cumbersome business of arranging live acts at bars, weddings and other venues.

The platform has been operating for just over a year and already has 50 venues using it as their main booking platform.

Wairarapa-based Mike Krishnan Jones​ said their main market had been in Auckland but from April he would be working full-time to expand their reach into the rest of the country, with long-term aspirations to launch overseas.

READ MORE:

* The Detail: New Zealand's gutted music industry

* Golden Bay music venues join crowdfunding campaign to save industry

* Coronavirus: Music venues struggling post-Covid-19 lockdown



Along with Auckland-based musicians Hamish Mackenzie​ and Lee Gray​, he had been developing GigHQ since early 2021.

supplied Live entertainment market place GigHQ is a digital booking platform for artists and venues.

“It’s been amazing seeing it evolve and we’re set on keeping it growing,” Krishnan Jones said.

“Going international is very much in the planning. The UK would be the first stop, and we are actively chatting to some people over there at the moment.”

The Welshman had been full-time gigging around New Zealand with his two-piece for the last 13 years, sometimes booking seven or more shows a week.

With a young family in Masterton, Krishnan-Jones wanted to move away from the travelling musician lifestyle and GigHQ was allowing him to do that.

supplied GigHQ cofounder Hamish Mackenzie is based in Auckland

As musicians, the GigHQ founders well understood the time and effort that went into finding, booking, and getting paid for gigs from a range of venues.

Developed by KTech and Wagging Tail, GigHQ allowed performers to load their profiles and availability, while venue management could select and automatically book gigs months in advance.

Using its waterfall function the system was set up to prioritise preferred performers and automatically select them depending on availability.

supplied Lee Gray is one of the trio behind GigHQ.

The payment system was aligned with Xero accounting software which took care of invoicing meaning everybody was paid at the same time.

GigHQ took a 9% commission, which was below the industry standard. For example, a bar might book a duo for $600 and the pair would take home $546, after commission.

Venues with a lot of live acts were impressed with the platform.

supplied The Elephant Wrestler in Takapuna, Auckland hires around 16 live acts a week.

Steve Shute of the Elephant Wrestler in Takapuna said the centralised invoicing capability was one of his favourite features.

The popular Auckland venue used GigHQ to book six live music gigs and up to 12 DJs a week.

“The biggest benefit is making the accounting accountable and clear and on time. The 9% fee to have a really clean accounting record is a nominal fee.”

Sky TV Drama series Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber follows the roller-coaster ride of the upstart transportation company.

Shute said they would also use the platform’s waterfall priority system if their preferred artists weren’t available.

“The other really massive advantage with GigHQ is that Auckland’s a big city ... so we don’t have the ability to go out and look for bands.”

“On the GigHQ platform I can search up duos, I can search up three-pieces or big bands, and then look at them like a show reel.”

supplied Irish musician Gerry O’Neil says GigHQ has allowed him to adapt his schedule to suit family life.

Professional Irish musician Gerry O’Neil said GigHQ helped him organise a performance schedule that suited his family life.

“It’s great, it works for the stage I’m at with my kids, because they’re still quite young.”

O’Neil said the platform had lessened his workload and allowed him to have the career he wanted.

“I feel like it’s working for me now. I’m not chasing late nights and not tired in the morning and it’s given me the opportunity to allow the music to fit around my lifestyle.