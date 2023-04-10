Star conductor and cellist join NZSO for spirited shows

Sir Donald Runnicles is general music director of the prestigious Deutsche Oper Berlin, music director of the Grand Teton Music Festival in the United States and principal guest conductor of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.

Internationally renowned Scottish conductor Sir Donald Runnicles​ and acclaimed German-French cellist Nicolas Altstaedt​ are due to perform with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra later this month.

Bloch & Shostakovich Enduring Spirit will be performed in Wellington on April 28 and Auckland on April 29.

Runnicles is one of the world’s top conductors, and Altstaedt, a virtuoso across music genres, has featured in concerts celebrating Ernest Bloch’s work for cello Schelomo, and Dmitri Shostakovich’s Tenth Symphony.

Runnicles, who hasn’t conducted in New Zealand before, has an array of prestigious appointments in his resume, according to a statement from the NZSO..

The Guardian hailed his interpretation of Shostakovich’s Tenth Symphony with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra as “outstanding … stunning … and absolutely riveting”, the statement said.

Altstaedt was one of the most sought-after cellists in the world, it said. His versatility spanned early to contemporary music performed with leading orchestras and ensembles.

A review in The Australian said that the audience in one performance “hung on every note as if they were the words of a master storyteller”.

Supplied German-French cellist Nicolas Altstaedt is set to debut with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra in April.

Altstaedt has said the cello was a “physical addition” that he was bound to.

“I’ve always been driven by an urgent need to find the connections – between composers, philosophers, artists, writers.”

In recent years Altstaedt has also garnered a reputation as an accomplished conductor.

“The fascinating thing with conducting is that with the cello I’ve played a lot of pieces already, and they grow with you. For me, it’s very exciting to conduct things for the first time,” he said.

For Bloch & Shostakovich Enduring Spirit performances, the NZSO will also perform Musica Celestis by Aaron Jay Kernis, a Pulitzer Prize and Grammy Award-winning American composer.

Kernis, whose influences range from Bach to hip-hop, took inspiration for the piece from the medieval Christian religious idea of angels singing perpetually to God in heaven.