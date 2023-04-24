Former Chills drummer Caroline Easther joins the Warratahs

The Warratahs line-up for their upcoming shows includes former Chills drummer Caroline Easther.

It’s been a tough time for the remaining members of the much-loved Warratahs after the death of drummer Michael Knapp last July, but it’s not going to stop them doing what they do best.

Former The Chills and The Verlaines drummer Caroline Easther is joining the group for the upcoming pair of shows in the Wellington region.

Warratahs frontman Barry Saunders said that, in a sense, Knapp will always be with them, and he would have wanted the band to keep the music going.

“Michael’s still with us in a lot of ways. He’s a big part of the spirit of the band.”

Another interesting dynamic that comes with having Easther in the line-up is the addition of her vocals alongside Saunders’ instantly recognisable voice.

Saunders said they were looking forward to their Wellington and Paekākāriki shows and would be performing some new music along with the old classics.

The band recently recorded Silver Train and Going Up North, both of which have accompanying videos.

Saunders said they never want to stop creating new music.

“When you record, you know you’re alive again.”

The Warratahs have been stalwarts of the New Zealand country music scene for decades.

The band put out their 30th anniversary double album in 2020 which included well known tracks such as Hands on my Heart, Maureen, Fools Paradise and The Only Game in Town.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Caroline Easther from Porirua, has taken up the drumming spot for The Warratahs.

The current line-up is Nik Brown​ on fiddle and mandolin, Caroline Easther on drums, Nick Theobald on bass and vocals, and Alan Norman playing accordion.

Easther has been known as “New Zealand’s dame of drums”, which has seen her sit behind jazz, country, blues, pop and rock ensembles for more than 35 years.

She is not only an accomplished drummer, but also a pianist, violinist, arranger and teacher.