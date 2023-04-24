Top Kiwi musicians breathe life into Tarantino film soundtracks

The Soundtracks from Reservoir Dogs & Pulp Fiction brings to life songs from early 90s blockbusters movies.

Fans of director Quentin Tarantino’s most famous film soundtracks are in for a treat as a new tribute show hits Christchurch this week.

Fur Patrol’s Julia Deans, Kora’s Laughton Kora, Pluto's Milan Borich and Head Like a Hole’s Booga Beazley star in ‘The Soundtracks from Reservoir Dogs & Pulp Fiction’, which has been revived after successful outings in Auckland and Hamilton in 2021 and 2022.

Making its Christchurch premiere at the Isaac Theatre Royal on Friday, the show features live performances from the unlikely foursome backed by the Behemoth Big Band Royale, playing songs featured on rTarantino's Reservoir Dogs (1992) and Pulp Fiction (1994).

Head like a Hole rocker Booga Beazley said he didn’t have any particular affinity for Tarantino, or music of the era encompassed by the hit soundtracks, before coming on board.

“I mean, he’s rad. His movies are wicked. John Travolta looks a little bit like me, you know?”

But he’s already learnt something useful from traipsing through Tarantino soundtracks.

“I realised I could sing.”

Beazley had never played with any of the other artists before, but said the incongruous combination fuses perfectly.

Supplied/Stuff Kora’s Laughton Kora, Pluto's Milan Borich, Head Like a Hole’s Booga Beazley headline the Tarantino tribute.

“It gels quite well – Laughton is an amazing soulful singer, so he has the songs that are a perfect fit for him. I’m doing songs like Magic Carpet Ride and Girl, You’ll be a Woman Soon, rockier-orientated. It all goes together.”

The show debuted in Auckland in 2021 and, after a starring turn at the Hamilton Garden Arts Festival in 2022, has been brought back for three shows in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

The show is a multidimensional experience – combining scenes from the films with live performance.

“You’re playing the clips from the movie behind us, so it all connects,” Beazley said. “Then we play a song that connects to the movie at that point. It’s good to see the music and the imagery together live.”

Tarantino’s music supervisor Karyn Rachtman, who lives in Auckland, has introduced some of the shows, explaining her role, discussing song selection, and noting how some of the more obscure gems were rocketed back to chart success following the films.

Reservoir Dogs 70s-centred selection includes Little Green Bag by The George Baker Selection, Hooked on a Feeling by Blue Swede, Stuck in the Middle with You by Stealers Wheel and Coconut by Harry Nilsson, while Pulp Fiction’s hit soundtrack combines Dick Dale’s surfadelic Misirlou (the film’s theme song) with Dusty Springfield’s Son of a Preacher Man, Urge Overkill's cover of Neil Diamond's Girl, You'll Be a Woman Soon and Chuck Berry's You Never Can Tell.

Gavin Fowler Pluto frontman Milan Borich performing in The Soundtracks of Reservoir Dogs & Pulp Fiction.

Supergroup mash-ups of New Zealand musicians recreating classic albums or back catalogues are becoming common place, with upcoming tribute tours of Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours, Neil Young’s Harvest, and Dire Straits Making Movies featuring a roll call of big-name artists.

“There’s been multiple,” Beazley said, “There’s been Bowie, there’s been The Beatles – there’s a thing for it.”